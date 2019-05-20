Actores de Game of Thrones se despiden de sus personajes
Tuvieron que pasar ocho años para que los fans de Game of Thrones supiera quien sería digno para el Trono de Hierro
Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)
“Sansa, gracias por enseñarme sobre resistencia, valentía y lo que realmente es la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable, paciente y a liderar con amor. Crecí contigo. Me enamoré de ti a los 13 y ahora 10 años después...a los 23 te dejó atrás pero nunca dejaré atrás lo que me has enseñado".
Al show y a la increíble gente que lo hizo, gracias por darme las mejores lecciones de vida y drama que podría haber pedido.
"Sin ustedes no sería la persona que soy hoy. Gracias por darme esta oportunidad hace tantos años. Y finalmente a los aficionados. Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y por apoyar este espectáculo hasta el final. Voy a extrañar esto más que nada".
Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)
“Encontrar las palabras para escribir este post me ha dejado abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero las palabras son pequeñas en comparación con lo que este programa y Dany han significado para mí".
El capítulo de la madre de los dragones ha tomado toda mi vida adulta.
"Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. He sudado en el fuego del dragón, he derramado muchas lágrimas por quienes dejaron a nuestra familia antes de tiempo, y me sequé el cerebro tratando de hacer para Khaleesi, las palabras magistrales, las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron, justicia. Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi querido papá estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado".
Pero a ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo muchas gracias.
"Por su mirada fija en lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de que me puse la peluca de platino. Sin ustedes no hay un nosotros.Y ahora nuestro tiempo ha terminado".
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)
Antes de que empezara el último capítulo de Game of Thrones, publicó un video en Instagram donde pregunta a sus seguidores quién se quedaría con el trono.
Jacob Anderson (Gusano Gris)
“1. Primer día. 2. Último día. GoT fue como el viaje escolar más loco de todos los tiempos. Un fin de semana de aventura de 6 años. Gusano gris. Pasaste de ser un robot a un niño de verdad. Estoy orgulloso de ti. Te echaré de menos amigo. Gracias a todos los que se preocuparon por él y lo apoyaron".
Al principio él estaba realmente asustado, pero lo hicieron sentir amado. Los aprecia. Le pregunté.
1. First Day. 2. Last Day. GoT was like the craziest school trip ever. A 6 year Adventure Weekend. Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him. Huge shout out to the Targs team: Nats, Emilia, Conleth, Peter, Iain, Ian, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the days so fun. Here’s to every single department behind the scenes that worked to the bone to make this show. They worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway. Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you. Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on @hbo AT 9pm and @skyatlanticuk at 2am. I hope you enjoy it.
John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)
“Así que esta noche tenemos nuestro último episodio. Es el paso final de un largo y maravilloso viaje. Un viaje que, para mí, comenzó a las 10 am del lunes 19 de julio de 2010. Lo sé porque recientemente encontré mi calendario de ensayo y preparación para la temporada 1, semana 1. Esto me fue dado cuando aterricé en Belfast por primera vez , semanas antes incluso de que empezáramos a grabar. Aquí está el ensayo donde conocí a Kit, y la primera vez que usé el disfraz que me han visto durante 8 temporadas".
Me alegro de haber guardado esto. Conocí a muchas personas esa semana que han llegado a significar tanto para mí.
"En ese entonces no podríamos haber sabido el viaje que haríamos juntos. No cambiaría esa experiencia, o esas personas, por el mundo. Disfruten el episodio y gracias por todo".
So tonight we have our very last episode. It’s the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT ��
Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark)
Simplemente con el corazón roto.
