Actores de Game of Thrones se despiden de sus personajes

Tuvieron que pasar ocho años para que los fans de Game of Thrones supiera quien sería digno para el Trono de Hierro

Por  Francisco Inzunza

El final de Game of Thrones dividió opiniones entre sus millones de fans.

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)

“Sansa, gracias por enseñarme sobre resistencia, valentía y lo que realmente es la fuerza. Gracias por enseñarme a ser amable, paciente y a liderar con amor. Crecí contigo. Me enamoré de ti a los 13 y ahora 10 años después...a los 23 te dejó atrás pero nunca dejaré atrás lo que me has enseñado".

Al show y a la increíble gente que lo hizo, gracias por darme las mejores lecciones de vida y drama que podría haber pedido.

"Sin ustedes no sería la persona que soy hoy. Gracias por darme esta oportunidad hace tantos años. Y finalmente a los aficionados. Gracias por enamorarse de estos personajes y por apoyar este espectáculo hasta el final. Voy a extrañar esto más que nada".

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen)

“Encontrar las palabras para escribir este post me ha dejado abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero las palabras son pequeñas en comparación con lo que este programa y Dany han significado para mí".

El capítulo de la madre de los dragones ha tomado toda mi vida adulta.

"Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. He sudado en el fuego del dragón, he derramado muchas lágrimas por quienes dejaron a nuestra familia antes de tiempo, y me sequé el cerebro tratando de hacer para Khaleesi, las palabras magistrales, las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron, justicia. Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi querido papá estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado".

Pero a ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo muchas gracias.

"Por su mirada fija en lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de que me puse la peluca de platino. Sin ustedes no hay un nosotros.Y ahora nuestro tiempo ha terminado".

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister)

Thank you for watching #gameofthrones #seasonfinale

Jacob Anderson (Gusano Gris)

“1. Primer día. 2. Último día. GoT fue como el viaje escolar más loco de todos los tiempos. Un fin de semana de aventura de 6 años. Gusano gris. Pasaste de ser un robot a un niño de verdad. Estoy orgulloso de ti. Te echaré de menos amigo. Gracias a todos los que se preocuparon por él y lo apoyaron".

John Bradley (Samwell Tarly)

“Así que esta noche tenemos nuestro último episodio. Es el paso final de un largo y maravilloso viaje. Un viaje que, para mí, comenzó a las 10 am del lunes 19 de julio de 2010. Lo sé porque recientemente encontré mi calendario de ensayo y preparación para la temporada 1, semana 1. Esto me fue dado cuando aterricé en Belfast por primera vez , semanas antes incluso de que empezáramos a grabar. Aquí está el ensayo donde conocí a Kit, y la primera vez que usé el disfraz que me han visto durante 8 temporadas".

Me alegro de haber guardado esto. Conocí a muchas personas esa semana que han llegado a significar tanto para mí.

"En ese entonces no podríamos haber sabido el viaje que haríamos juntos. No cambiaría esa experiencia, o esas personas, por el mundo. Disfruten el episodio y gracias por todo".

Isaac Hempstead-Wright (Bran Stark)

��

