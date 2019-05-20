Actores de Game of Thrones se despiden de sus personajes

“Encontrar las palabras para escribir este post me ha dejado abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero las palabras son pequeñas en comparación con lo que este programa y Dany han significado para mí".

El capítulo de la madre de los dragones ha tomado toda mi vida adulta.

"Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. He sudado en el fuego del dragón, he derramado muchas lágrimas por quienes dejaron a nuestra familia antes de tiempo, y me sequé el cerebro tratando de hacer para Khaleesi, las palabras magistrales, las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron, justicia. Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi querido papá estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado".

Pero a ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo muchas gracias.

"Por su mirada fija en lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de que me puse la peluca de platino. Sin ustedes no hay un nosotros.Y ahora nuestro tiempo ha terminado".