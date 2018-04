Las fotos de Emma Coronel durante la audiencia de El Chapo

Status conference of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman before his September trial - Emma Coronel Aispuro (R), wife of the founder of the former Guadalajara Cartel Joaqu�n "El Chapo" Guzman, outside federal court in New York on April 17, 2018. Lawyers for Guzman, Eduardo Balarezo and William Purpura, attended a pre-trial hearing. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL US-MEXICO-CRIME-COURT-DRUGS Fuente: AFP or licensors, AFP, AFP or licensors Fotógrafo: HECTOR RETAMAL