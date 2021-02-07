Los mejores 10 halftime show del Super Bowl, desde Michael Jackson hasta Shakira y Jennifer López
El Super Bowl surgió en el año de 1967 y en aquel entonces el halftime show o espectáculo de medio tiempo, era realizado por bandas de marcha locales
Este domingo se llevará a cabo el halftime show del Super Bowl LV (donde se enfrentarán los Kansas City Chiefs y los Tampa Bay Buccaneers) en el Raymond James Stadium, ubicado en la ciudad de Tampa, en el estado de Florida, Estados Unidos. El show estará a cargo del cantautor canadiense Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, mejor conocido como The Weeknd. Recordemos los mejores shows del Super Bowl:
Michael Jackson, "El Rey del Pop"
31 de enero de 1993, en el Rose Bowl en Pasadena, California. Por siempre será el halftime show del Super Bowl más épico y memorable. Setlist:
- Jam (includes beginning of "Why You Wanna Trip On Me")
- Billie Jean
- Black or White
- We Are the World (children's choir)
- Heal the World
Diana Ross (integrante del grupo The Supremes)
28 de enero de 1996, en Sun Devil Stadium en Tempe, Arizona. Setlist:
- Stop! In the Name of Love
- You Keep Me Hangin' On (The Supremes song)
- Baby Love (The Supremes song)
- You Can't Hurry Love (The Supremes song)
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers cover)
- Chain Reaction
- Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)
- Ain't No Mountain High Enough
- I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)
- Take Me Higher
Leer más: Artistas que han rechazado actuar en el medio tiempo del Super Bowl
The Rolling Stones
5 de febrero de 2006, en el estadio Ford Field de Detroit, Míchigan. Setlist:
- (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.
- Start Me Up.
- Rough Justice.
Prince
4 de febrero de 2007, en el Dolphins Stadium de Miami Gardens, Florida. Setlist:
- We Will Rock You
- Let's Go Crazy
- 1999 / Baby I'm a Star (ft. The Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band)
- Proud Mary
- All Along the Watchtower/Best of You
- Purple Rain
The Who
7 de febrero de 2010, en el Sun Life Stadium de Miami Gardens, Florida. Setlist:
- Pinball Wizard
- Baba O'Riley
- Who Are You
- See Me, Feel Me
- Won't Get Fooled Again
Madonna
5 de febrero de 2012, en el Lucas Oil Stadium de Indianápolis Indiana. Set list:
- Vogue
- Music
- Party Rock Anthem / Sexy and I Know It. (LMFAO cover) (with LMFAO)
- Give Me All Your Luvin' (live debut; with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A.)
- Open Your Heart (with CeeLo Green)
- Express Yourself (with CeeLo Green)
- Like a Prayer
Beyoncé
3 de febrero de 2013, en el Mercedes-Benz Superdome en Nueva Orleans, Luisiana. Setlist:
- Run the World (Girls) (Instrumental Intro)
- Love on Top
- Crazy in Love
- End of Time
- Baby Boy
- Ring the Alarm (Transition)
- Bootylicious (Destiny’s Child song) (with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams)
- Independent Women, Pt. 1 (Destiny’s Child song) (with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams)
- Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) (with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams)
- Halo
Leer más: ¿Cuánto pagan los artistas por estar en el Super Bowl?
Katy Perry
1 de febrero de 2015, en el Estadio de la Universidad de Phoenix, en Glendale Arizona. Setlist:
- Roar
- Dark Horse
- I Kissed a Girl (with Lenny Kravitz)
- Teenage Dream
- California Gurls
- Get Ur Freak On / Work It (with Missy Elliott)
- Lose Control (Missy Elliott solo)
- Firework
Lady Gaga
5 de febrero de 2017, en el Estadio NRG de la ciudad de Houston, Texas. Setlist:
- God Bless America / This Land Is Your Land (pre-recorded intro)
- The Edge of Glory (with elements of Dance in the Dark, Just Dance, Love Game y Paparazzi)
- Poker Face
- Born This Way
- Telephone
- Just Dance
- Million Reasons
- Bad Romance
Shakira / Jennifer López
2 de febrero de 2020, en el Hard Rock Stadium de Miami Gardens, Florida. Setlist:
Shakira:
- She Wolf
- Empire
- Ojos así
- Whenever, Wherever
- I Like It (Cardi B cover with Bad Bunny)
- Chantaje (with Bad Bunny, contains elements of "Callaita")
- Hips don't lie
Jennifer López:
- Jenny From the Block / Ain't It Funny
- Get Right
- Waiting for Tonight
- Booty / Que calor / El anillo (with J Balvin)
- Mi gente / Love Don't Cost a Thing (with J Balvin)
- On the Floor
- Let's Get Loud (with Shakira and Emme Muñiz)
- Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)
No te pierdas las últimas noticias
Suscríbete a las notificaciones y entérate de todo
Comentarios