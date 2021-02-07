Entérate de lo importante

Los mejores 10 halftime show del Super Bowl, desde Michael Jackson hasta Shakira y Jennifer López

El Super Bowl surgió en el año de 1967 y en aquel entonces el halftime show o espectáculo de medio tiempo, era realizado por bandas de marcha locales

Por  Francisco Inzunza

El show de Michael Jackson en el Super Bowl, ha sido el más épico.

El show de Michael Jackson en el Super Bowl, ha sido el más épico.

Este domingo se llevará a cabo el halftime show del Super Bowl LV (donde se enfrentarán los Kansas City Chiefs y los Tampa Bay Buccaneers) en el Raymond James Stadium, ubicado en la ciudad de Tampa, en el estado de Florida, Estados Unidos. El show estará a cargo del cantautor canadiense Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, mejor conocido como The Weeknd. Recordemos los mejores shows del Super Bowl:

1.

Michael Jackson, "El Rey del Pop"

31 de enero de 1993, en el Rose Bowl en Pasadena, California. Por siempre será el halftime show del Super Bowl más épico y memorable. Setlist:

  • Jam (includes beginning of "Why You Wanna Trip On Me")
  • Billie Jean
  • Black or White
  • We Are the World (children's choir)
  • Heal the World

 

2.

Diana Ross (integrante del grupo The Supremes)

28 de enero de 1996, en Sun Devil Stadium en Tempe, Arizona. Setlist:

  • Stop! In the Name of Love
  • You Keep Me Hangin' On (The Supremes song)
  • Baby Love (The Supremes song)
  • You Can't Hurry Love (The Supremes song)
  • Why Do Fools Fall in Love (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers cover)
  • Chain Reaction
  • Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)
  • Ain't No Mountain High Enough
  • I Will Survive (Gloria Gaynor cover)
  • Take Me Higher

3.

The Rolling Stones

5 de febrero de 2006, en el estadio Ford Field de Detroit, Míchigan. Setlist:

  • (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction.
  • Start Me Up.
  • Rough Justice.
4.

Prince

4 de febrero de 2007, en el Dolphins Stadium de Miami Gardens, Florida. Setlist:

  • We Will Rock You
  • Let's Go Crazy
  • 1999 / Baby I'm a Star (ft. The Florida A&M University Marching 100 Band)
  • Proud Mary
  • All Along the Watchtower/Best of You
  • Purple Rain
5.

The Who

7 de febrero de 2010, en el Sun Life Stadium de Miami Gardens, Florida. Setlist:

  • Pinball Wizard
  • Baba O'Riley
  • Who Are You
  • See Me, Feel Me
  • Won't Get Fooled Again
6.

Madonna

5 de febrero de 2012, en el Lucas Oil Stadium de Indianápolis Indiana. Set list:

  • Vogue
  • Music
  • Party Rock Anthem / Sexy and I Know It. (LMFAO cover) (with LMFAO)
  • Give Me All Your Luvin' (live debut; with Nicki Minaj and M.I.A.)
  • Open Your Heart (with CeeLo Green) 
  • Express Yourself (with CeeLo Green) 
  • Like a Prayer
7.

Beyoncé

3 de febrero de 2013, en el Mercedes-Benz Superdome en Nueva Orleans, Luisiana. Setlist:

  • Run the World (Girls) (Instrumental Intro)
  • Love on Top
  • Crazy in Love
  • End of Time
  • Baby Boy
  • Ring the Alarm (Transition)
  • Bootylicious (Destiny’s Child song) (with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams)
  • Independent Women, Pt. 1 (Destiny’s Child song) (with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams)
  • Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) (with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams)
  • Halo

8.

Katy Perry

1 de febrero de 2015, en el Estadio de la Universidad de Phoenix, en Glendale Arizona. Setlist:

  • Roar
  • Dark Horse
  • I Kissed a Girl (with Lenny Kravitz)
  • Teenage Dream
  • California Gurls
  • Get Ur Freak On / Work It (with Missy Elliott)
  • Lose Control (Missy Elliott solo)
  • Firework
9.

Lady Gaga

5 de febrero de 2017, en el Estadio NRG de la ciudad de Houston, Texas. Setlist:

  • God Bless America / This Land Is Your Land (pre-recorded intro)
  • The Edge of Glory (with elements of Dance in the Dark, Just Dance, Love Game y Paparazzi)
  • Poker Face
  • Born This Way
  • Telephone
  • Just Dance
  • Million Reasons
  • Bad Romance
10.

Shakira / Jennifer López

2 de febrero de 2020, en el Hard Rock Stadium de Miami Gardens, Florida. Setlist: 

Shakira:

  • She Wolf
  • Empire
  • Ojos así
  • Whenever, Wherever
  • I Like It (Cardi B cover with Bad Bunny) 
  • Chantaje (with Bad Bunny, contains elements of "Callaita")
  • Hips don't lie

Jennifer López:

  • Jenny From the Block / Ain't It Funny
  • Get Right
  • Waiting for Tonight
  • Booty / Que calor / El anillo (with J Balvin)
  • Mi gente / Love Don't Cost a Thing (with J Balvin)
  • On the Floor
  • Let's Get Loud (with Shakira and Emme Muñiz)
  • Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

