Estilo y vida

Los mejores tatuajes con tinta blanca en diseños minimalistas

Los tatuajes con tinta blanca minimalistas es lo más cool del momento, ¿ya los has visto? se ven muy elegantes y son tendencia, ¡checa las siguientes fotos!

Por  Sandra Audelo Leyva

Los mejores tatuajes con tinta blanca en diseños minimalistas(Pixabay)

Los mejores tatuajes con tinta blanca en diseños minimalistas | Pixabay

1.

Corazón en el pie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

�� #handpoke #stickandpoke

Una publicación compartida de Handpoked tattoos (@thetattbratt) el

2.

Frases, nombres o firmas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

�� • • • • • #tattoo #ink #inked #whiteinktattoo #whiteink #tattooinspiration

Una publicación compartida de zvrtni si kerku ���� (@markrir_tatts) el

3.

Copos de nieve

4.

Serpiente

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Healed white snake, before and after touch up <3

Una publicación compartida de ������ �������������� (@ann_gilberg) el

5.

Rosa en el brazo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

White rose for my friend Julia ��

Una publicación compartida de ������ �������������� (@ann_gilberg) el

6.

Medusa

7.

Diseño abstracto

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abstract white design for Simone. Thank you for claiming this flash <3

Una publicación compartida de ������ �������������� (@ann_gilberg) el

Comentarios

