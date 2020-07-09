Los mejores tatuajes con tinta blanca en diseños minimalistas
Los tatuajes con tinta blanca minimalistas es lo más cool del momento, ¿ya los has visto? se ven muy elegantes y son tendencia, ¡checa las siguientes fotos!
Corazón en el pie
Frases, nombres o firmas
Copos de nieve
white snowflakes ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ for our client's dear mommy, who loves snow but not the cold that comes with it �� heehee! whipped by Jonti Balbuena (@jontibalbuena ) done here at Whiplash Tattoo �� #whiplashtattoo #snowflaketattoo #whiteink #whiteinktattoo #girlswithtattoos #minimalisttattoo #minimaltattoo
Rosa en el brazo
Medusa
White jellyfish from yesterday. <3 This time I decided to also add an unedited photo of the white ink tattoo (swipe to see it). I always remove all the reds, which makes the tattoo look a lot nicer and cleaner. Doing this with photos of black tattoos I don’t feel bad about it at all. The difference is mostly not that large. But with white tattoos it really makes a difference on how appealing they appear. Sometimes I ask myself: is this faking? I don’t know.. In the end the redness and swollenness is not part of the tattoo and will go away in the healing process. Its not what you get in the long therm and maybe shows a little bit better what the end result will be. (And it just looks nicer :D) On the other hand I think it’s also good for everyone who might want a white ink tattoo to see how it looks right after tattooing with no filter. The more information you have about what you are getting, the better ��
