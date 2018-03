Hazanavicius retrató al Godard más perdido en su nueva película

GODARD MON AMOUR by Oscar-winning director #MichelHazanavicius (The Artist) it’s a biographical comedy-drama about French filmmaker Jean-Luc #Godard. This screening is one of our Marquee Series featuring a conversation w/ Mr. Hazanavicius on 03/12 https://t.co/AgHCxJH4Ge #MiamiFF pic.twitter.com/yiQMG6g2uf