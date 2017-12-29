A cuatro años del accidente de Schumacher

Suiza.- El ex piloto alemán Michael Schumacher, es sin duda el más laureado de la historia de la Fórmula 1, pues compitió en dos etapas en la máxima categoría dentro del automovilismo desde 1991 hasta 2006 y desde 2010 hasta 2012. Durante todo ese tiempo, consiguió victorias importantes que lo convirtieron en una leyenda del deporte mundial.

Sin embargo, hoy se cumplen cuatro años del lamentable accidente que sufrió mientras disfrutaba de las vacaciones navideñas, mismo que le cambió la vida por completo, actualmente se encuentra recuperándose de sus graves lesiones en su domicilio, aunque se desconocen los detalles sobre su estado de salud ya que la familia niega dar detalles de ello.

Michael Schumacher, sufrió un gravísimo accidente en la cabeza mientras practicaba esquí en la estación invernal francesa de Méribel, al esquiar fuera de pista, el impacto fue tan fuerte que inclusive el casco se rompió y sufrió severo traumatismo craneoencefálico con hematomas intracraneales y edema cerebral difuso.

El ex piloto tuvo que ser llevado de urgencia en helicóptero a una clínica de Moutier, posteriormente pasó a un centro médico en Grenoble, en donde se le realizaron dos intervenciones quirúrgicas de alto riesgo que obligó a entrar en coma inducido.

Tras el accidente no fue hasta en junio del 2014 cuando Schumacher despertó del coma por lo que fue trasladado al hospital universitario de Lausana, en Suiza, tres meses después se le permitió continuar su recuperación en su domicilio.

Por el momento han sido su esposa Corinna y Sabine Kehm, su ex jefa de prensa y persona de máxima confianza en sus años más importantes en el deporte, son las que se han encargado de blindar la información acerca de la salud del ex piloto, al grado de no darse a conocer una sola imagen de él en esta etapa de recuperación.

"Michael está ahí, sigue luchando", dijo hace algunas semanas Jean Todt, el presidente de la FIA, ex jefe de Ferrari y muy amigo del ex piloto, en lo último que se sabe sobre su salud.

Por el momento, Michael Schumacher, que dicho sea de pazo cumplirá 49 años de edad el próximo 3 de enero, sigue hospitalizado en su lujosa mansión en Suiza, allí pasa los días rodeado de un equipo médico de 15 especialistas que permanecen en cuidados del ex piloto las 24 horas del día, lo que representa un costo de 150.000 dólares semanales, sin contar el dinero que la familia ha invertido en los diferentes hospitales.

Schumacher, ha ganado siete campeonatos mundiales de Fórmula 1: dos con la escudería Benetton en 1994 y 1995, y cinco con Ferrari entre 2000 y 2004. Acumuló 91 victorias y 155 podios, superando los números de Alain Prost, quien ostentaba dichos récords en la década de los 90.