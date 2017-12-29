A cuatro años del accidente de Schumacher
Suiza.- El ex piloto alemán Michael Schumacher, es sin duda el más laureado de la historia de la Fórmula 1, pues compitió en dos etapas en la máxima categoría dentro del automovilismo desde 1991 hasta 2006 y desde 2010 hasta 2012. Durante todo ese tiempo, consiguió victorias importantes que lo convirtieron en una leyenda del deporte mundial.
Sin embargo, hoy se cumplen cuatro años del lamentable accidente que sufrió mientras disfrutaba de las vacaciones navideñas, mismo que le cambió la vida por completo, actualmente se encuentra recuperándose de sus graves lesiones en su domicilio, aunque se desconocen los detalles sobre su estado de salud ya que la familia niega dar detalles de ello.
Michael and Sebastian Vettel celebrate after winning the Nations Cup of the Race of Champions (ROC) in Duesseldorf on November 27, 2010. They won the Nations Cup together six times in a row. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael und Sebastian Vettel feiern ihren Sieg beim Race of Champions Nations Cup am 27. November 2010 in Düsseldorf. Zusammen gewannen sie den Nations Cup sechs Mal in Folge. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @raceofchampions
Michael Schumacher, sufrió un gravísimo accidente en la cabeza mientras practicaba esquí en la estación invernal francesa de Méribel, al esquiar fuera de pista, el impacto fue tan fuerte que inclusive el casco se rompió y sufrió severo traumatismo craneoencefálico con hematomas intracraneales y edema cerebral difuso.
The first official Test for Michael in a Ferrari on 21 November 1995 at Estoril. Michael had his first laps in a Ferrari Formula 1 car at the team's Fiorano test track after returning to Europe at the end of the season. There he completed 20 laps in a Ferrari 412 T2, fitted with the new V10 engine. In the official Test at Estoril he could only drive 4 laps due to technical difficulties. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Der erste offizielle Test im Ferrari am 21. November 1995 in Estoril. Direkt nach Saisonende war Michael zurück nach Europa geflogen, um in einem Ferrari 412 T2 mit dem neuen V10 Motor in Fiorano zu testen. Danach ging es nach Estoril, wo der erste Testtag wegen technischer Schwierigkeiten bereits nach 4 Runden zu Ende war. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting
El ex piloto tuvo que ser llevado de urgencia en helicóptero a una clínica de Moutier, posteriormente pasó a un centro médico en Grenoble, en donde se le realizaron dos intervenciones quirúrgicas de alto riesgo que obligó a entrar en coma inducido.
14 November 2010, Michael congratulates Sebastian Vettel. Sebastian had won the race on the Yas Marina circuit in Abu Dhabi quite surprisingly and for the first time became World Champion #TeamMichael #KeepFighting 14. November 2010, Michael gratuliert Sebastian Vettel zum Gewinn der Weltmeisterschaft. Sebastian hatte das Rennen auf dem Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi und somit überraschend seinen ersten WM-Titel gewonnen#TeamMichael #KeepFighting @vettelofficial
Tras el accidente no fue hasta en junio del 2014 cuando Schumacher despertó del coma por lo que fue trasladado al hospital universitario de Lausana, en Suiza, tres meses después se le permitió continuar su recuperación en su domicilio.
An emotional day for Michael on 29 October 2006 at the Ferrari day in Monza, with big acts of friendship and also some tears. Michael kisses his Ferrari from the 2006 season, a present from the Team. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Ein emotionaler Tag für Michael am 29. Oktober 2006 beim Ferrari-Tag in Monza, mit grossen Abschiedsgesten und auch einigen vergossenen Tränen. Michael küsst seinen Ferrari der Saison 2006, den das Team ihm schenkt. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @scuderiaferrari @jean.todt @keepfighting
Por el momento han sido su esposa Corinna y Sabine Kehm, su ex jefa de prensa y persona de máxima confianza en sus años más importantes en el deporte, son las que se han encargado de blindar la información acerca de la salud del ex piloto, al grado de no darse a conocer una sola imagen de él en esta etapa de recuperación.
Michael on the podium of the Pacific Grand Prix 22 October 1995. Winning in Aida makes him the youngest driver ever in the F1 history to win two successive World Championship titles. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael auf dem Podium am 22. Oktober 1995 beim Pazifik Grand Prix. Sein Sieg in Aida macht ihn zum jüngsten Fahrer in der Geschichte der Formel 1, der zwei Weltmeisterschaften hintereinander gewinnt. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting
"Michael está ahí, sigue luchando", dijo hace algunas semanas Jean Todt, el presidente de la FIA, ex jefe de Ferrari y muy amigo del ex piloto, en lo último que se sabe sobre su salud.
Michael jubilates after winning the European Formula One Grand-Prix, 16 October 1994 in Jerez. This victory brought him an important step further on his way to his first world championship. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael freut sich über seinen Sieg beim Grossen Preis von Europa am 16. Oktober 1994 in Jerez. Der Sieg brachte ihm einen wichtigen Schritt voran auf seinem Weg zu seinem ersten WM-Sieg. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting
Por el momento, Michael Schumacher, que dicho sea de pazo cumplirá 49 años de edad el próximo 3 de enero, sigue hospitalizado en su lujosa mansión en Suiza, allí pasa los días rodeado de un equipo médico de 15 especialistas que permanecen en cuidados del ex piloto las 24 horas del día, lo que representa un costo de 150.000 dólares semanales, sin contar el dinero que la familia ha invertido en los diferentes hospitales.
Schumacher, ha ganado siete campeonatos mundiales de Fórmula 1: dos con la escudería Benetton en 1994 y 1995, y cinco con Ferrari entre 2000 y 2004. Acumuló 91 victorias y 155 podios, superando los números de Alain Prost, quien ostentaba dichos récords en la década de los 90.
His 91st victory, the last of the most outstanding career of Formula 1: Michael wins the Grand Prix of China on 1st of October 2006 #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Sein 91. Sieg, der letzte der herausragendsten Karriere der Formel 1: Michael gewinnt den Grossen Preis von China am 1. Oktober 2006 #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @scuderiaferrari @f1 @fernandoalo_oficial
