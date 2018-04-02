Técnico Pardew sale de un West Brom destinado al descenso
West Bromwich, Inglaterra.- West Bromwich Albion, abandonado al fondo de la Liga Premier y con rumbo al descenso, rompió relaciones con el técnico Alan Pardew y su asistente John Carver.
West Brom ha “accedido por mutuo acuerdo romper con la relación hoy luego de discusiones entre ambas partes”, anunció el equipo en un comunicado.
“El club quisiera agradecer a Alan y John por su esfuerzo y les desea lo mejor en sus compromisos futuros. El club no ofrecerá ningún otro comentario en este momento”.
West Brom perdió 2-1 en casa frente a Burnley el sábado y, 10 puntos debajo de la frontera del descenso con seis jornadas por disputar en la Liga Premier en la presente temporada, luce destinado a perder la categoría.
Cuando Pardew reemplazó a Tony Pulis en noviembre, el equipo se hallaba dos puntos sobre la zona de descenso. Bajo sus órdenes, el West Brom solo ganó uno de sus 18 encuentros de la liga.
El entrenador Darren Moore ha asumido el cargo de manera temporal, en un momento en que West Brom se prepara para medirse con Swansea el sábado.
Pardew, de 56 años, abandona el club después de una racha de ocho descalabros seguidos en la Premier.
Fue su primer puesto como técnico desde que fuera despedido por Crystal Palace en diciembre de 2016.
Pardew también dirigió antes a Newcastle United, West Ham United, Southampton, Reading y Charlton Athletic.
