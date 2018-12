Alonso deja la F1 homenajeado por el quíntuple campeón Hamilton

The story of @alo_oficial and @McLarenF1 isn't over yet



As well as taking on the Indy 500 with the team next year, he could even test their 2019 F1 car and advise @LandoNorris and @Carlossainz55, says CEO Zak Brown ��‍��



>> https://t.co/jj1TxRc6Aw#F1 pic.twitter.com/IhegdnWIEq