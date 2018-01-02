Andy Murray renuncia al torneo de Brisbane

Brisbane, Australia.- El británico Andy Murray renunció este martes a disputar el torneo de Brisbane, uno de los que inaugura la temporada de tenis y que debía servirle para preparar el próximo Abierto de Australia, donde su presencia quedó ahora en duda.

Fotografía: EFE

"Lamento anunciar que debo retirarme del torneo de Brisbane. Estaba aquí con la firme intención de arrancar con fuerza el año pero desgraciadamente mi equipo y yo sentimos que no estoy todavía donde debería estar para jugar al más alto nivel", declaró el tenista escocés en un comunicado.

El ex número uno mundial no ha vuelto a disputar un partido oficial desde julio pasado debido a sus repetidos dolores en la cadera.

Murray aceptó sin embargo la semana pasada sustituir en el último momento al serbio Novak Djokovic, también lesionado, en el torneo de exhibición de Abu Dabi. Fue en un partido a único set, que perdió por 6-2 ante el español Roberto Bautista.

El tenista británico, de 30 años y actualmente en el puesto 16º de la clasificación mundial de la ATP, esperaba poder regresar a la competición en Brisbane.

Fotografía: EFE

"Es realmente desmoralizador constatar que cuando estás en la pista no rindes al nivel necesario para hacer frente a los mejores", explicó Murray en un largo mensaje dirigido a sus fans en Instagram.

"Hace ya mucho que mi cadera me hace sufrir (...) He consultado con los mejores especialistas y he hecho todo lo que me recomendaron para ponerme bien", explicó el tenista escocés.

Slowly but surely getting there������ Una publicación compartida de Andy Murray (@andymurray) el Oct 21, 2017 at 1:10 PDT

"Entre las opciones que me quedan está seguir reposando y dar más tiempo a mi cadera para recuperarse. También puedo plantearme una operación, pero las opciones de que funcione no son tan buenas como podría desear. Eso sigue siendo para mí una segunda opción y espero no tener que recurrir a ella", añadió.

Murray tiene previsto permanecer en la ciudad australiana para entrenarse con miras a recuperar su mejor nivel.

En su comunicado no precisa si podrá jugar el Abierto de Australia, que se disputará del 15 al 28 de enero en Melbourne. Dejó incluso planear dudas al señalar que "de aquí a este fin de semana" tomará la decisión de si seguir allí o no. Si no se siente mejor, dijo que volverá "a casa para decidir cómo continuar", concluyó.

El británico es la segunda baja de peso del torneo de Brisbane, después de la del español Rafael Nadal, número uno mundial, que también renunció a participar por falta de preparación tras sus problemas de rodilla.

Andy Murray se bajó de Brisbane y es duda para el #AustralianOpen. Si persisten los dolores, no descarta operarse. Mala noticia para el Planeta Tenis. pic.twitter.com/DDJ3izaK6V — VarskySports (@VarskySports) 2 de enero de 2018

Nadal ya había renunciado al torneo de exhibición de Abu Dabi, aunque en principio su participación en el Abierto de Australia sigue adelante.

La estrella del tenis español tuvo un 2017 espectacular, que le permitió ganar Roland Garros, el Abierto de Estados Unidos y regresar al número 1 mundial.

No compite desde la lesión de rodilla que le obligó a abandonar en noviembre en el Masters de final de temporada de Londres.

Además de Nadal y Murray, otras figuras del tenis comienzan 2018 con problemas físicos, como Novak Djokovic, Stanislas Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori o Jack Sock.

Entre las grandes figuras, únicamente Roger Federer, número 2 mundial, parece empezar el año en buen estado de forma, lo que refuerza sus opciones de poder revalidar el título del año pasado en el Abierto de Australia.

Building some team chemistry������ Una publicación compartida de Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) el Dic 29, 2017 at 1:00 PST

Con información de AFP