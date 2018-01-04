Andy Murray se perderá el Abierto de Australia
Australia.- El tenista británico Andy Murray necesitó apenas un par de días en Australia para darse cuenta de que el problema de cadera que lo mantiene alejado de las pistas desde Wimbledon no va a mejorar a tiempo para permitirle participar en el primer Grand Slam del año.
Hi everyone... Just wanted to update you all on my injury and the rest of my season. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months. Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future. Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season. I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I’m look forward playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up. I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period. ������️��������
El cinco veces finalista del Abierto de Australia anunció el jueves su retirada del torneo, dos días después de ausentarse del torneo de Brisbane, que sirve de preparación para la gran primera cita tenística del año y donde no llegó a disputar ningún juego.
La confirmación de su ausencia llegó horas después de que el japonés Kei Nishikori dijo que él tampoco se recuperará a tiempo de una lesión en un tendón de la muñeca y no disputará el Abierto de Australia, que arranca el próximo 15 de enero en Melbourne.
Murray se preparaba para dejar Australia al mismo tiempo que los lesionados excampeones Novak Djokovic y Rafael Nadal viajaban a Melbourne.
"Tristemente no jugaré en Melbourne este año ya que no estoy listo para competir todavía”, dijo el británico en un comunicado. "Pronto volveré a casa para evaluar todas las opciones pero agradezco todos los mensajes de ánimo y espero volver a jugar pronto”.
El director del Abierto de Australia, Craig Tiley, dijo comprender la decisión de Murray. "Comprendemos totalmente que Andy está pasando un momento difícil con su cadera y que él ha hecho todo lo posible para prepararse para el verano australiano", afirmó Tiley. "Esta es una decisión muy dura para Andy y la respetamos totalmente".
El ex número uno del mundo, que atesora tres majors en su carrera, no disputa un partido de competición desde que cayó en cuartos de final de Wimbledon el pasado julio.
En un emotivo mensaje publicado en redes sociales a principios semana, Murray, de 30 años, dijo que contemplaba pasar por el quirófano después de no lograr superar sus dolores con descanso y rehabilitación.
En un largo mensaje en Instagram, Murray dijo haber trabajado duro en la opción conservadora de descansar y someterse a rehabilitación pero que ahora está considerando alternativas.
Hey everyone.. Just wanted to write a little message on here for anyone interested in what in going through right now. Firstly I want to apologise to @brisbanetennis for withdrawing at late notice and to everyone who wanted to come along to watch me play(or lose��) The organisers couldn't have been more understanding and supportive and I'll always remember that. Thank you. I've obviously been going through a really difficult period with my hip for a long time and have sought council from a number of hip specialists. Having been recommended to treat my hip conservatively since the US Open I have done everything asked of me from a rehab perspective and worked extremely hard to try get back on the court competing. Having played practice sets here in Brisbane with some top players unfortunately this hasn't worked yet to get me to the level I would like so I have to reassess my options. Obviously continuing rehab is one option and giving my hip more time to recover. Surgery is also an option but the chances of a successful outcome are not as I high as I would like which has made this my secondary option and my hope has been to avoid that. However this is something I may have to consider but let's hope not. I choose this pic as the little kid inside me just wants to play tennis and Compete.. I genuinely miss it so much and i would give anything to be back out there. I didn't realise until these last few months just how much I love this game. Everytime I wake up from sleeping or napping i hope that it's better and it's quite demoralising when you get on the court it's not at the level you need it to be to compete at this level. In the short term I'm going to be staying in Australia for the next couple of days to see if my hip settles down a bit and will decide by the weekend whether to stay out here or fly home to assess what I do next. Sorry for the long post but I wanted to keep everyone in the loop and get this off my chest as it's really hurting inside. Hope to see you back on the court soon ����❤️
"Obviamente continuar con la rehabilitación es una opción... la cirugía también es una opción pero las posibilidades de un resultado exitoso no son tan altas como yo quisiera, lo que convierte esto en mi opción secundaria y mi esperanza ha sido evitarla".
Murray pasó 41 semanas en la cima del ranking mundial hasta agosto pasado, pero cerró la temporada en el lugar 16 debido a su larga ausencia de la gira.
Con información de AP
