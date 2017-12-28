Con gran remontada, Celtics superan a Rockets
Boston, Estados Unidos.- Al Horford acertó un tiro de gancho a 3,7 segundos del final para que los Celtics de Boston tomaran la ventaja por única vez en un partido en que llegaron a estar en desventaja por 26 puntos, pero ello les bastó el para imponerse 99-98 a los Rockets de Houston.
Never count this team out! After trailing by as many as 26 points, the C's beat the Rockets 99-98.— Boston Celtics (@celtics) 29 de diciembre de 2017
Irving did his thing and dropped 26 points to go with 4 assists. Tatum added 19 points and Rozier scored 8 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter to help the C's pull off the win. pic.twitter.com/ukkibT4fym
Kyrie Irving anotó 26 puntos y Jayson Tatum finalizó con 19 por los Celtics. Marcus Smart recibió dos faltas ofensivas de James Harden en los últimos instantes, para que Boston completara la remontada.
Marcus Smart draws two critical charges down the stretch to ice the game in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game! pic.twitter.com/TS5jr5VYgQ— Boston Celtics (@celtics) 29 de diciembre de 2017
Smart y Terry Rozier aportaron 13 puntos por cabeza.
Al Horford on the block! #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/ggjjVDCBzs— Boston Celtics (@celtics) 29 de diciembre de 2017
Tatum encestó en bandeja con siete segundos por disputarse y los Celtics se acercaron a 98-97. Smart plantó los pies en el piso y Harden lo embistió para una falta que dio a Boston el balón y la oportunidad de ganar.
Rozier gets in the passing lane for the steal then throws down the hammer! pic.twitter.com/F0DKQtt4CP— Boston Celtics (@celtics) 29 de diciembre de 2017
El dominicano Horford convirtió desde un callejón para que los Celtics se colocaran arriba en un encuentro en que Houston siempre había tenido la ventaja. Los Rockets parecieron tener la victoria en la bolsa hasta el tercer periodo.
Terry Rozier cuts it to single digits! pic.twitter.com/5O24Fs9S5H— Boston Celtics (@celtics) 29 de diciembre de 2017
Horford totalizó nueve puntos, ocho rebotes y cuatro asistencias.
Smart finds Tatum under the basket for two! pic.twitter.com/LbJGIWeJDd— Boston Celtics (@celtics) 29 de diciembre de 2017
Comentarios