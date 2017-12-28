Los Celtics vinieron de atrás para imponerse sensacionalmente a los Rockets

Con gran remontada, Celtics superan a Rockets

Los Celtics de Boston llegaron a estar en desventaja por 26 puntos, pero ello les bastó para imponerse 99-98 a los Rockets de Houston

Boston, Estados Unidos.- Al Horford acertó un tiro de gancho a 3,7 segundos del final para que los Celtics de Boston tomaran la ventaja por única vez en un partido en que llegaron a estar en desventaja por 26 puntos, pero ello les bastó el para imponerse 99-98 a los Rockets de Houston.

Kyrie Irving anotó 26 puntos y Jayson Tatum finalizó con 19 por los Celtics. Marcus Smart recibió dos faltas ofensivas de James Harden en los últimos instantes, para que Boston completara la remontada.

Smart y Terry Rozier aportaron 13 puntos por cabeza.

Tatum encestó en bandeja con siete segundos por disputarse y los Celtics se acercaron a 98-97. Smart plantó los pies en el piso y Harden lo embistió para una falta que dio a Boston el balón y la oportunidad de ganar.

El dominicano Horford convirtió desde un callejón para que los Celtics se colocaran arriba en un encuentro en que Houston siempre había tenido la ventaja. Los Rockets parecieron tener la victoria en la bolsa hasta el tercer periodo.

Horford totalizó nueve puntos, ocho rebotes y cuatro asistencias.

Con información de AP 

