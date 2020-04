El Tour de Francia, al final del verano ante covid-19

��2020 UCI International Road Calendar Update



�� Suspension of competitions until 1 July (1 Aug for UCI WT)

�� @LeTour will take place between 29 Aug - 20 Sep

�� @aiglemartigny20 will still take place between 20-27 Sep



Check out all the updates here ��https://t.co/PyRy3BPtE5 pic.twitter.com/inVDx4TIMb