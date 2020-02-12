Esta sería la cantidad que Vanessa Bryant heredaría tras la muerte de Kobe
Después de que el pasado 26 de enero el mundo del deporte en general se paralizará por la trágica muerte del ex basquetbolista Kobe Bryant, a poco más de dos semanas ha salido a la luz cual es la cantidad que su esposa Vanessa Bryant podría heredar.
Kobe Bryant fue una superestrella de la NBA, no solo por los números que dejo en la duela que pocos han podido superar, sino porque también fue uno de los que gano más y mejor dentro del baloncesto.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
“Black Mamba” recibió 659 millones de dólares en salarios y patrocinios durante sus 20 años de carrera en la NBA. Antes de retirarse, en 2016, era la figura mejor pagada dentro del mejor circuito de baloncesto del mundo.
Cabe señalar que este no era el único ingreso de Bryant. También tenía visión para los negocios y se involucró con reconocidas marcas a nivel mundial como Coca Cola y Nike.
Hizo uso de su fortuna e invirtió en empresas como The Players Tribune, Legal Zoom, Scopely, Alibaba Group, entre otras.
Según la última estimación que hizo la revista Forbes, la fortuna del atleta ascendía a los 700 millones de dólares.
Se presume que la heredera de su fortuna será su esposa Vanessa, quien fuera su pareja por 20 años.
Vanessa Bryant es madre de las 4 hijas del jugador. Ella no solo perdió a su esposo, sino también a su hija Gianna, de 13 años, en el fatal accidente.
Sus otras tres hijas aun son menores de edad. Natalia Diamante Bryant, de 17 años, Bianka Bella Bryant, de 3 años, y Capri Kobe Bryant, de apenas 7 meses.
Sepelio
Kobe Bryant y su hija de 13 años, Gianna, fueron sepultados la semana pasada en un servicio familiar privado en un cementerio cercano a su residencia en el condado de Orange, en California, según el certificado de defunción obtenido por medios locales.
Vanessa Bryant, viuda de la estrella de baloncesto y madre de Gianna, dijo este lunes que su cerebro “se niega a aceptar” que sus seres queridos fallecieron en un fatal accidente de helicóptero a finales de enero.
“He sido reacia a expresar mis sentimientos con palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo”, lamentó en su cuenta de Instagram.
Sin embargo, Vanessa en ningún momento comunicó al público que los restos de su esposo e hija ya habían sido enterrados.
