Geraint Thomas se lleva su primer Tour de Francia

"I got into cycling because of this race. Now I'm here, stood in the yellow jersey. It's incredible" - @GeraintThomas86



We've added reaction from Geraint, @chrisfroome and @LukeRowe1990 to our #TDF2018 report



�� > https://t.co/wDRkMEocin pic.twitter.com/j6YHau9dN3