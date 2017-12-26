Nikki es la primera mujer en Las Mayores en tener ese cargo

Deporte

HISTORIA, Azulejos promueven a mujer jefa de programa físico

Huffman, quien se venía desempeñando como responsable del departamento de terapia física del conjunto canandiense fue promovida a un puesto de mayor responsabilidad

Por: El Debate

Toronto, Canadá.- Los Azulejos de Toronto anunciaron hace unos días a Nikki Huffman como encargada del área de preparación física del club.

Huffman, quien se venía desempeñando como responsable del departamento de terapia física del conjunto canandiense fue promovida a un puesto de mayor responsabilidad.

Con este movimiento interno, los Azulejos forman parte de la historia en las Grandes Ligas y del deporte profesional al norte del continente americano, al contratar a la segunda mujer en ese cargo en cualquiera de las cuatro ligas más poderosas como lo son la MLB, NBA, NFL y NHL.

El lanzador derecho, Marcus Stroman, fue uno de los que celebró este nombramiento por parte de Toronto.

Stroman trabajó al lado de Huffman en su proceso de recuperación en una lesión de su rodilla izquierda, que le permitió regresar antes de los esperado a la actividad.

En 2016, Huffman fue nombrada como terapista física de los Azulejos y coordinadora de rehabilitación.

Frecuentemente se le veía junto al primer equipo, tratando las lesiones de los peloteros en el complejo que tiene el club en la Florida.

