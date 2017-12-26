HISTORIA, Azulejos promueven a mujer jefa de programa físico
Toronto, Canadá.- Los Azulejos de Toronto anunciaron hace unos días a Nikki Huffman como encargada del área de preparación física del club.
The Toronto Blue Jays have named Nikki Huffman head athletic trainer, making her only the second woman to hold that position in any of North America’s top four sports leagues.https://t.co/U6W7Jtq426— TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) 23 de diciembre de 2017
Huffman, quien se venía desempeñando como responsable del departamento de terapia física del conjunto canandiense fue promovida a un puesto de mayor responsabilidad.
We're proud to announce that Nikki Huffman has been named our Head Athletic Trainer. Congrats, Nikki! ���� pic.twitter.com/6cFpK8DjPn— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) 22 de diciembre de 2017
Con este movimiento interno, los Azulejos forman parte de la historia en las Grandes Ligas y del deporte profesional al norte del continente americano, al contratar a la segunda mujer en ese cargo en cualquiera de las cuatro ligas más poderosas como lo son la MLB, NBA, NFL y NHL.
The Blue Jays have announced some changes behind the scenes including the hiring of Nikki Huffman as their new head athletic trainer (@ShiDavidi)https://t.co/JT1u2QpzoX pic.twitter.com/iQ7tvTgTld— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) 22 de diciembre de 2017
El lanzador derecho, Marcus Stroman, fue uno de los que celebró este nombramiento por parte de Toronto.
Head Athletic Trainer of THE Toronto @BlueJays. More than deserving. She’s the best, no argument. ACL recovery in 5 months. Glad I brought you with me from @DukeU! Keep climbing LIFER! @NikkiG_13— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) 20 de diciembre de 2017
Stroman trabajó al lado de Huffman en su proceso de recuperación en una lesión de su rodilla izquierda, que le permitió regresar antes de los esperado a la actividad.
#BlueJays shuffle high-performance staff, making Nikki Huffman second woman to serve as head trainer for MLB club, via @LottOnBaseball: https://t.co/B2ZCrrwdJi— The Athletic (@TheAthleticTO) 22 de diciembre de 2017
En 2016, Huffman fue nombrada como terapista física de los Azulejos y coordinadora de rehabilitación.
#sports Jays' Nikki Huffman becomes 2nd female head athletic trainer in major leagues - The Toronto Blue Jays have named Nikki Huffman head athletic trainer, making her only the second woman to hold that position in any of North America's top four spo... https://t.co/XzMmArRbTX— Jonathan King (@theKingMortgage) 22 de diciembre de 2017
Frecuentemente se le veía junto al primer equipo, tratando las lesiones de los peloteros en el complejo que tiene el club en la Florida.
