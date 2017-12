Irving y Celtics llegan a 21 victorias, al ganar a Bucks

Final: Celtics 111, Bucks 100.



Kyrie Irving dropped a team-high 32 points while Al Horford had an impressive 20-point, 9-rebound, 8-assist night. Tatum (18 points) and Baynes (10 points) were the other double-digit scorers on the C's. Antetokounmpo: game-high 40 points. pic.twitter.com/weg208xKOa