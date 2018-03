OFICIAL, los Filis presentan a su as Jake Arrieta

A fond farewell and THANK YOU to Jake Arrieta. His time with the Cubs:

- 68 wins from 2013-2017

- 2015 NL Cy Young Award

- 2-0 in 2016 WS

- 2016 World Series Champion

- 2 no hitters



A short video could never do it justice, but here's our way of saying thanks. pic.twitter.com/sG5FrUQp2T