Jugadora de la Selección de Jamaica murió tras ser apuñalada después de una pelea por un celular

The JFF mourns the loss of Tarania Clarke who was injured and sadly passed away last night having succumbed to her injuries.#ReggaeGirlz Tarania ‘Plum Plum’ Clarke, Captain of Waterhouse FC, scored on debut for the Senior Reggae Girlz on September 30 in the 12-1 win over Cuba. pic.twitter.com/uA8EbiBFXh