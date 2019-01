La familia de Sala sobrevuela la zona donde desapareció la avioneta

Our U18 side take on @QPR at @CDFSportsCampus today - 12pm kick-off.



The young #Bluebirds will lay a wreath of tulips & daffodils in the dugout before the match as a mark of respect.



We continue to pray for positive news.



For Emiliano.

For David.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/k9Vf4BLw9b