Lopetegui: “Ha sido un partido de competir hasta el límite, de resistencia”

FULL TIME IN COLOGNE!!!! FULL TIME!!!! FULL TIME!!!!



ANOTHER FAMOUS WIN AGAINST @ManUtd AND WE'RE INTO OUR SIXTH @EuropaLeague FINAL!!!!!! YESSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!! GET INNNNN!!!!!!!!



⚽ @suso30oficial

⚽ @LuukdeJong9 #WeareSevilla #UEL pic.twitter.com/ztylS2EGnP