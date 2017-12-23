Los Hornets remontan y se imponen a Bucks
Charlotte, Estados Unidos.- Dwight Howard totalizó 21 puntos y 16 rebotes, Kemba Walker añadió 19 unidades y los Hornets de Charlotte remontaron un déficit de 18 tantos para imponerse 111-106 a los Bucks de Milwaukee.
Treveon Graham y Frank Kaminsky aportaron 14 puntos cada uno a la causa de Charlotte, cuyo banquillo embocó 16 de 27 disparos de campo.
Khris Middleton sumó 31 unidades, mientras que John Henson y Eric Bledsoe anotaron 16 cada uno por los Bucks, que habían vencido a los Hornets una noche antes en Milwaukee.
Pero el alero estelar de los Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo no jugó en el duelo del sábado, al sufrir un dolor en la rodilla derecha.
Los Bucks ganaban por un solo punto al intermedio y parecieron listos para ampliar su delantera, al comenzar la segunda mitad con una racha de 19-2.
Pero Charlotte reaccionó y tomó la ventaja con 3:46 minutos por disputarse.
