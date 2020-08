Los bomberos ganan terreno a los incendios que asolan California

Sending assistance to our fellow Californians battling fires throughout our state. We've deployed 2 @LAFD strike teams to NorCal.



Angelenos should stay prepared during fire season. Find info at https://t.co/9nIYBd6aGr & sign up for emergency alerts at https://t.co/LQimztNcqs https://t.co/HvLUTJd6cj