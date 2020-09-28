Manny Pacquiao ya entrena ante posible pelea contra Conor McGregor

La Leyenda del boxeo filipino, Manny Pacquiao regresó al gimnasio para entrenar, ante su posible combate ante el irlandés Conor MGregor, estrella de la UFC y que podría celebrarse en 2021

Hasta el momento, lo que se sabe es que los equipos de ambas partes se encuentran en conversaciones para ver si pueden llevar a cabo esta contienda que sería a benificio de los esfuerzos que se hacen en la lucha contra el coronavirus (Covid-19) en Filipinas.

¡Bien! Te has suscrito a notificaciones Configura y elige tus preferencias

La semana pasada, el equipo del Pacquiao, actual senador en su país. comunicó oficialmente que existe interés en que se genere un evento global con estos protagonistas.

Por su parte el propio McGregor lo dio a conocer en su cuenta de Twitter con varios mensajes, incluso, hasta se puede entender que lo confirmó con uno de ellos.

El "Pacman", de 41 años de edad, y con varias obligaciones extradeportivas en su agenda, regresó a los entrenamientos, tal como lo posteó en su Instagram.

Esto hace suponer que si Pacquiao no tuviera un compromiso de contienda avanzado, no se entrenaría, ya que no figuraba entre sus planes pelear durante 2020, como lo había señalado el entrenador Freddie Roach.

Pacquiao no pelea desde que superó por decisión dividida a Keith Thurman en julio del año pasado para convertirse en el campeón "super" welter de la AMB.

McGregor, tranquilo

Mientras que Manny Pacquiao entrena en el gimnasio, Conor McGregor prefiere acrecentar su imagen mediática, con posteos polémicos en las redes socials.

"Notorious" subió una foto en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que conecta a Floyd Mayweather Jr. con un directo de mano izquierda, al que nombró: “El primer impacto de la pelea. Justo a través de la guardia”.

McGregor venció a Donald Cerrone la última vez que vio acción en UFC el 19 de enero de este año. En 2017, tuvo su primer combate de boxeo profesional, perdiendo ante Floyd Mayweather Jr. por knockou técnico.