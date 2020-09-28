Manny Pacquiao ya entrena ante posible pelea contra Conor McGregor
El filipino regresa al gimnasio y estaría cerca de concretarse su combate ante la estrella de la UFC
La Leyenda del boxeo filipino, Manny Pacquiao regresó al gimnasio para entrenar, ante su posible combate ante el irlandés Conor MGregor, estrella de la UFC y que podría celebrarse en 2021
Hasta el momento, lo que se sabe es que los equipos de ambas partes se encuentran en conversaciones para ver si pueden llevar a cabo esta contienda que sería a benificio de los esfuerzos que se hacen en la lucha contra el coronavirus (Covid-19) en Filipinas.
La semana pasada, el equipo del Pacquiao, actual senador en su país. comunicó oficialmente que existe interés en que se genere un evento global con estos protagonistas.
Por su parte el propio McGregor lo dio a conocer en su cuenta de Twitter con varios mensajes, incluso, hasta se puede entender que lo confirmó con uno de ellos.
El "Pacman", de 41 años de edad, y con varias obligaciones extradeportivas en su agenda, regresó a los entrenamientos, tal como lo posteó en su Instagram.
Esto hace suponer que si Pacquiao no tuviera un compromiso de contienda avanzado, no se entrenaría, ya que no figuraba entre sus planes pelear durante 2020, como lo había señalado el entrenador Freddie Roach.
Pacquiao no pelea desde que superó por decisión dividida a Keith Thurman en julio del año pasado para convertirse en el campeón "super" welter de la AMB.
McGregor, tranquilo
Mientras que Manny Pacquiao entrena en el gimnasio, Conor McGregor prefiere acrecentar su imagen mediática, con posteos polémicos en las redes socials.
"Notorious" subió una foto en su cuenta de Instagram, en la que conecta a Floyd Mayweather Jr. con un directo de mano izquierda, al que nombró: “El primer impacto de la pelea. Justo a través de la guardia”.
The very first shot of the fight. Right on the button through the guard. I didn’t even put anything into that shot. Just placed it. It was hard for me not to dwell on the full 12 rounds that were potentially ahead of me and hold back my shots early. Still tho right on the absolute button. The first punch thrown. Remember the experts saying I wouldn’t land even 1 lol. I landed more than them all. The picture above is the very first punch of the fight thrown, and landed, and inside the very first second of the fight. Bums all of them “experts”. Listen to none of them! Really I should have just sat right thru that shot and took his head off and fuck the distance. If it didn’t work out just give him a good boot into the neck and get DQ’d and fined and who’d give a fuck. I’m upset I fully followed the rules for that fight to be honest. Floyd deserved a volley at the least. A shoulder even, break the face. Manny not so much tho I don’t think, but I will see how the build up goes and wait to hear what bitter old Freddie Roach has to say and then make a decision. My Whiskeys at half a b and climbing I could take a fine. I’d rather fight MMA anyway not sure why I’ve been held back like this, it’s borderline criminal at this stage. The biggest number generator in the game asking for four fights since February this year and getting left on seen. It’s pretty fucked up when I keep thinking of it. I’ve been right here this whole time. Bob Chapek, do you copy! I repeat, Bob Chapek - Do You Copy! Anyways boxing it is for now and I’m up for this! I hope no bottling takes place here. I’m already agreeing to these limited rules and holding back my full array of weapons. Let’s get it going guys. Much love, the champ champ
