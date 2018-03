No fue su día, Marco Estrada sufre segunda derrota con Azulejos

#RaiseIt from Dunedin, spring style!



:

▪️ @JoseOsuna36 went 2-for-4 with a HR and is now leading the team in homers (5) and RBI (17)

▪️ @fran_cervelli went 2-for-3 with a HR and 3 RBI

▪️@EliasDiaz32 went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI pic.twitter.com/wCBlJJfIhC