Marweather encuentra su faceta de entrenador en honor a su tío fallecido
El boxeador estadounidense recientemente perdió a su tío quien era entrenador de boxeo, ahora Floyd intenta seguir su camino entrenando a jóvenes sin experiencia.
EEUU.- Con una gran carrera como boxeador y aunque hace unos años anunció su retiro ha dicho que está dispuesto a ponerse los guantes una vez más si así lo desea. Pero ahora mientras eso pasa ha decidido ser entrenador en honor a su tío recién fallecido y por ahora entrena a jóvenes sin experiencia.
A través de sus redes sociales Floyd Mayweather dejó ver que tiene la paciencia y el toque para ser entrenador, acompañado del video donde muestra su temple que espera que pronto lo convierta en el mejor entrenador del mundo.
Este es mi primer día trabajando con mi sobrino de 14 años @slugboi.chris que no tiene absolutamente ninguna experiencia de boxeo", escribió en sus redes.
Todo esto por la nostalgia del fallecimiento de su tío, quien hace apenas unas semanas dejó este mundo. En el escrito Floyd confiesa que todo esto se debe a sus entrenadores ya que su papá y su tío fueron los fundamentales en su carrera y ahora él quiere seguir con ese legado.
"Debido al fallecimiento reciente de mi tío Roger, me sentí inspirado a ayudar a los que me rodean de la misma manera que han estado allí para mí a lo largo de mi carrera en el boxeo. En un momento en que debemos distanciarnos de los demás, me ha permitido reflexionar sobre cómo quiero marcar la diferencia en la vida de las personas y ayudarlas a alcanzar sus objetivos".
Cambien afirma que el momento que está viviendo el mundo lo ha hecho reflexionar sobre que tipo de persona quiere ser y eso incluye su comportamiento y lo que planea dejarle al mundo, por eso en el boxeo encontró lo que busca y está más que seguro que será el mejor entrenador de todos.
"Quiero hacer mi parte en esta Tierra y permitir que las personas vean el potencial en sí mismas para que puedan compartirlo con el mundo", además agregó que, "Pero te lo prometo, seré uno de los mejores entrenadores del mundo. Inspira e inspirate ..."
