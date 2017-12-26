Los Nuggets buscan ser la gran sorpresa en la Conferencia del Oeste

Murray aporta 22 puntos; Nuggets vencen al Jazz

Los Nuggets de Denver se sobrepusieron a la expulsión de Nikola Jokic para arrollar 107-83 al Jazz de Utah

Denver, Colorado, Estados Unidos.- Jamal Murray anotó 13 de sus 22 puntos en el primer periodo, y los Nuggets de Denver se sobrepusieron a la expulsión de Nikola Jokic para arrollar 107-83 al Jazz de Utah.

El serbio Jokic sumó 13 unidades y siete rebotes antes de que lo echaran en el cuarto periodo, cuando golpeó con el brazo a Jonas Jerebko. Se le marcó una falta flagrante de segundo grado.

Wilson Chandler y Gary Harris aportaron 15 tantos cada uno para que Denver hilara su tercer triunfo consecutivo.

El Jazz redujo a 13 puntos la diferencia después de que Jokic se marchó, pero Murray convirtió una jugada de tres puntos y Trey Lyles realizó una clavada que colocó el marcador en 90-72, con 5:32 minutos por disputarse.

Derrick Favors totalizó 20 unidades, mientras que Jerebko y Donovan Mitchell contabilizaron 13 cada uno por Utah.

Con información de AP 

