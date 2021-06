NBA: Tres series de Play-Offs podrían definirse este miércoles, te decimos cuáles son

TONIGHT's #NBAPlayoffs schedule! ��



▪️ It's WIN or GO HOME for the @WashWizards, @nyknicks and @memgrizz while the @sixers, @ATLHawks and @utahjazz look to ADVANCE!

▪️ DAL visits LAC with both teams looking to go up 3-2 pic.twitter.com/5SiwrMgp4e