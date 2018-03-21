Nick Pope, de repartidor de leche a probable titular en Rusia 2018
El portero inglés Nick Pope repartía leche por la madrugada hace unos años y hoy está a las puertas de defender el marco de Inglaterra
Londres, Inglaterra.- El portero del Burnley, Nick Pope, ha pasado de levantarse a las 4 de la madrugada para repartir leche con un camión a soñar con defender el arco de Inglaterra en el próximo Mundial de Rusia 2018.
Pope, de 25 años, ha subido todos los escalones de la pirámide del futbol inglés, pasando de jugar en la quinta categoría con el modesto Aldershot hace solo cuatro años a jugar en la Premier League y ser convocado por su país.
Cuando a los 16 años fue rechazado por el Ipswich Town, el club en el que se formó de niño, Pope creyó que se esfumaban sus sueños de llegar a ser futbolista profesional; sin embargo, se marchó al Bury Town, un equipo de la séptima categoría y luchó por labrarse un futuro con el balón.
En 2011 firmó por el Charlton Athletic y tras varias temporadas cedido en equipos menores, sus buenas actuaciones le llevaron a unirse al Burnley en 2016.
"En esas ligas... piensas que la selección nacional está muy lejos", dijo el martes en el campo de entrenamiento donde Inglaterra se concentra para los dos amistosos de preparación para el Mundial contra Holanda e Italia.
Pope ni siquiera estaba llamado a ser titular con el Burnley esta temporada, pero la lesión en el hombro de Tom Heaton en septiembre le dio la oportunidad de jugar con regularidad en la Premier.
En solo seis meses, Pope ha dejado la portería a cero en 11 de los 27 partidos disputados esta temporada. Solo el español del Manchester United, David de Gea, tiene un mejor porcentaje de paradas con un 78% esta temporada.
"Es una gran oportunidad, estoy aquí en uno de los mejores momentos de mi vida", dice Pope.
"Quiero demostrarme a mí mismo y a mis compañeros que estoy preparado, y obviamente también a mi entrenador".
Con información de AFP
