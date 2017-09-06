OFICIAL Andy Murray fuera de acción por el resto del año

Londres, Inglaterra.- El tenista británico Andy Murray, número dos de la clasificación de la Asociación de Tenistas Profesionales (ATP), anunció que volvería a las canchas hasta el próximo año, debido a una lesión en la cadera.
Hi everyone... Just wanted to update you all on my injury and the rest of my season. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months. Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future. Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season. I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I’m look forward playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up. I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period. ������️��������
Luego de ser baja en el torneo de Wimbledon, Murray informó que no competirá en el ATP 500 de Beijing ni en el Masters 1000 de Shanghái, por lo que jugaría hasta 2018 y quedaría fuera del Top 10 del ranking mundial.
"Después de haber consultado con varios de los principales especialistas en cadera durante la última semana, junto con mi propio equipo, decidimos que esta es la mejor decisión para mi futuro a largo plazo", señaló.
Murray indicó que fue un año frustrante en la cancha por diversas razones, “estoy confiado después de este largo periodo de descanso y rehabilitación que podré alcanzar mi mejor nivel de nuevo y estar compitiendo por los títulos de Grand Slam la próxima temporada".
Aunque Murray tiene planeado disputar el torneo en Viena, Austria, y el Masters 1000 de París, pero con una minina oportunidad para competir en las Finales de Londres, donde fue campeón en 2016.