Oficial: Bundesliga anuncia el inicio de su temporada 2020-2021

The new calendar for the 2020-21 season has been released



Bundesliga

◾️ Matchday 1: 18-21 September 2020

◾️ Matchday 34: 22 May 2021



Bundesliga 2

◾️ Matchday 1: 18-21 September 2020

◾️ Matchday 34: 23 May 2021



Supercup: 30 September 2020 pic.twitter.com/5723hca9BV