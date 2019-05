Pacquiao regresa al ring para enfrentar al invicto Thurman

JUST ANNOUNCED - The biggest fight of the summer - a Welterweight World Championship bout between @MannyPacquiao and @keithfthurmanjr - goes down at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, July 20th. #PacquiaoThurman



�� are on sale NOW at: https://t.co/3LFFTcvAMz pic.twitter.com/mDS7FaE1B7