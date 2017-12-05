Conéctate a El Debate

Presidente de la FIA habló de la salud de Schumacher

Jean Todt, actual presidente de la FIA habló sobre el estado de salud del piloto alemán quien se encuentra hospitalizado en su mansión

A poco más de cuatro años de aquel accidente que sufrió el piloto de Fórmula 1, Michael Schumacher, cuando practicaba esquí mientras disfrutaba de las vacaciones navideñas con su familia mismo que lo dejó hospitalizado en su mansión de Gland, Suiza, le alemán sigue recuperándose de aquel episodio.

Pues el presidente de la FIA Jean Todt, dijo que el piloto alemán de 48 años de edad "Está ahí, sigue luchando", tras haber sufrido graves lesiones en la cabeza luego del accidente antes mencionado, todo esto se dio en la apertura del Salón de la Fama del automovilismo.

"Echamos de menos a Michael. Estoy feliz de que haya venido Sabine para representarlo. Quería que Mick (su hijo) viniera esta noche, pero está haciendo un test en España y Corinne (la esposa) está en Estados Unidos. La lucha sigue", expresó el ex jefe de la escudería Ferrari.

Cabe señalar que Sabine Kehm es la manager del heptacampeón del mundo y es una de las pocas personas que tienen el acceso a la casa en donde se encuentra recuperándose el alemán del accidente.

Asimismo, Todt señaló que el ex campeón del mundo fue alguien muy especial para el automovilismo, ya que Michael Schumacher, para los expertos es uno de los más grandes pilotos en la historia de este deporte, pues en Ferrari el teutón logró conquistar logros muy importantes a lo largo de su carrera.

Por su parte la representante Sabine Kehm, también habló del piloto alemán y dejó un impacto en los asistentes. "Todos sabemos que Michael debería estar aquí y estoy totalmente segura de que le encantaría estarlo. Siempre tuvo el mayor de los respetos para todos los presentes en esta sala y estaría muy contento. Lo que hizo a Michael tan especial y exitoso fue, como pasó con todo el mundo en esta sala, su amor y pasión por este deporte", señaló.

Además el mandamás de la FIA recordó al campeón del mundo alemán con un par de anécdotas que vivió en la escudería que antes comandaba.

"En 2000, tras 21 años, Ferrari fue campeón con Michael. Le llevé al podio y le dije, Michael, nuestra vida en las carreras nunca será la misma. Otra cosa que demostró cómo es Michael fue cuando acabó la temporada 2000 como campeón, estábamos comenzando la temporada 2001. Me preguntó con timidez: ¿me permitirías hacer algún test en Fiorano para asegurarme de que aún puedo pilotar?. Siempre estaba lleno de dudas, de si era un buen piloto o no. Hizo su test y no fue nada mal", recordó Todt al "Kaiser".

LOGROS DE SCHUMACHER

El piloto alemán Michael Schumacher, ganó siete campeonatos mundiales en la máxima categoría del automovilismo la Fórmula 1; dos con la escudería Benetton en 1994 y 1995, y cinco más con Ferrari. Además fue subcampeón en 1998 y 2006.

Otros datos destacar son que acumuló 91 victorias y 91 podios superando en su momento los números de Alain Prost, quien ostentaba dichos récords en la década de los 90.

