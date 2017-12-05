Presidente de la FIA habló de la salud de Schumacher

A poco más de cuatro años de aquel accidente que sufrió el piloto de Fórmula 1, Michael Schumacher, cuando practicaba esquí mientras disfrutaba de las vacaciones navideñas con su familia mismo que lo dejó hospitalizado en su mansión de Gland, Suiza, le alemán sigue recuperándose de aquel episodio.

Pues el presidente de la FIA Jean Todt, dijo que el piloto alemán de 48 años de edad "Está ahí, sigue luchando", tras haber sufrido graves lesiones en la cabeza luego del accidente antes mencionado, todo esto se dio en la apertura del Salón de la Fama del automovilismo.

#Repost @nicorosberg ・・・ Throwback to #BrazilGP 2012. Final race with Michael at Mercedes. Will never forget what a special experience it was to be team mates with him! #TBT �� x @wilhelm_wolfgang #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Una publicación compartida de Michael Schumacher (@michaelschumacher) el 9 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 10:44 PST

"Echamos de menos a Michael. Estoy feliz de que haya venido Sabine para representarlo. Quería que Mick (su hijo) viniera esta noche, pero está haciendo un test en España y Corinne (la esposa) está en Estados Unidos. La lucha sigue", expresó el ex jefe de la escudería Ferrari.

Cabe señalar que Sabine Kehm es la manager del heptacampeón del mundo y es una de las pocas personas que tienen el acceso a la casa en donde se encuentra recuperándose el alemán del accidente.

On 12 October 2003 Michael becomes the first driver in the history of Formula One to win a sixth world title. The race at the Suzuka circuit turns out to be very difficult for him and afterwards Michael admitted it had been one of his toughest ever races. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Am 12. Oktober 2003 gewinnt Michael als erster Fahrer in der Formel-1-Geschichte zum sechsten Mal die Weltmeisterschaft. Das Rennen in Suzuka war wegen des wechselhaften Wetters sehr schwierig, Michael spricht danach von einem seiner härtesten Rennen. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @f1 @scuderiaferrari Una publicación compartida de Michael Schumacher (@michaelschumacher) el 12 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 2:47 PDT

Asimismo, Todt señaló que el ex campeón del mundo fue alguien muy especial para el automovilismo, ya que Michael Schumacher, para los expertos es uno de los más grandes pilotos en la historia de este deporte, pues en Ferrari el teutón logró conquistar logros muy importantes a lo largo de su carrera.

Michael on the podium of the Pacific Grand Prix 22 October 1995. Winning in Aida makes him the youngest driver ever in the F1 history to win two successive World Championship titles. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael auf dem Podium am 22. Oktober 1995 beim Pazifik Grand Prix. Sein Sieg in Aida macht ihn zum jüngsten Fahrer in der Geschichte der Formel 1, der zwei Weltmeisterschaften hintereinander gewinnt. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Una publicación compartida de Michael Schumacher (@michaelschumacher) el 22 de Oct de 2017 a la(s) 2:19 PDT

Por su parte la representante Sabine Kehm, también habló del piloto alemán y dejó un impacto en los asistentes. "Todos sabemos que Michael debería estar aquí y estoy totalmente segura de que le encantaría estarlo. Siempre tuvo el mayor de los respetos para todos los presentes en esta sala y estaría muy contento. Lo que hizo a Michael tan especial y exitoso fue, como pasó con todo el mundo en esta sala, su amor y pasión por este deporte", señaló.

Michael celebrates after winning the United States Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway 28 September, 2003. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael beim Siegesjubel nach dem US-Grand Prix am 28. September in Indianapolis. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Una publicación compartida de Michael Schumacher (@michaelschumacher) el 28 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 12:37 PDT

Además el mandamás de la FIA recordó al campeón del mundo alemán con un par de anécdotas que vivió en la escudería que antes comandaba.

Michael jubilates on the podium of the Monza racetrack on 14 September 2003, after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael feiert seinen Sieg beim Grossen Preis von Italien am 14. September 2003 auf dem Pidium von Monza. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @scuderiaferrari @rubarrichello Una publicación compartida de Michael Schumacher (@michaelschumacher) el 14 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 1:29 PDT

"En 2000, tras 21 años, Ferrari fue campeón con Michael. Le llevé al podio y le dije, Michael, nuestra vida en las carreras nunca será la misma. Otra cosa que demostró cómo es Michael fue cuando acabó la temporada 2000 como campeón, estábamos comenzando la temporada 2001. Me preguntó con timidez: ¿me permitirías hacer algún test en Fiorano para asegurarme de que aún puedo pilotar?. Siempre estaba lleno de dudas, de si era un buen piloto o no. Hizo su test y no fue nada mal", recordó Todt al "Kaiser".

Michael wins the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix on 15 August 2004 ahead of his Brazilian teammate Rubens Barrichello. With this result Ferrari secures the constructors world championship. Read more at http://bit.ly/2w9hFwL #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael gewinnt den Grossen Preis von Ungarn am 15. August 2004 vor seinem brasilianischen Teamkollegen Rubens Barrichello. Mit diesem Doppelsieg sichert sich Ferrari den Konstrukteurs-Weltmeistertitel. http://bit.ly/2i1GLIB #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @rubarrichello @scuderiaferrari Una publicación compartida de Michael Schumacher (@michaelschumacher) el 15 de Ago de 2017 a la(s) 2:40 PDT

LOGROS DE SCHUMACHER

El piloto alemán Michael Schumacher, ganó siete campeonatos mundiales en la máxima categoría del automovilismo la Fórmula 1; dos con la escudería Benetton en 1994 y 1995, y cinco más con Ferrari. Además fue subcampeón en 1998 y 2006.

Otros datos destacar son que acumuló 91 victorias y 91 podios superando en su momento los números de Alain Prost, quien ostentaba dichos récords en la década de los 90.