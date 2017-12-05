Presidente de la FIA habló de la salud de Schumacher

A poco más de cuatro años de aquel accidente que sufrió el piloto de Fórmula 1, Michael Schumacher, cuando practicaba esquí mientras disfrutaba de las vacaciones navideñas con su familia mismo que lo dejó hospitalizado en su mansión de Gland, Suiza, le alemán sigue recuperándose de aquel episodio.
The first official Test for Michael in a Ferrari on 21 November 1995 at Estoril. Michael had his first laps in a Ferrari Formula 1 car at the team's Fiorano test track after returning to Europe at the end of the season. There he completed 20 laps in a Ferrari 412 T2, fitted with the new V10 engine. In the official Test at Estoril he could only drive 4 laps due to technical difficulties. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Der erste offizielle Test im Ferrari am 21. November 1995 in Estoril. Direkt nach Saisonende war Michael zurück nach Europa geflogen, um in einem Ferrari 412 T2 mit dem neuen V10 Motor in Fiorano zu testen. Danach ging es nach Estoril, wo der erste Testtag wegen technischer Schwierigkeiten bereits nach 4 Runden zu Ende war. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting
Pues el presidente de la FIA Jean Todt, dijo que el piloto alemán de 48 años de edad "Está ahí, sigue luchando", tras haber sufrido graves lesiones en la cabeza luego del accidente antes mencionado, todo esto se dio en la apertura del Salón de la Fama del automovilismo.
"Echamos de menos a Michael. Estoy feliz de que haya venido Sabine para representarlo. Quería que Mick (su hijo) viniera esta noche, pero está haciendo un test en España y Corinne (la esposa) está en Estados Unidos. La lucha sigue", expresó el ex jefe de la escudería Ferrari.
An emotional day for Michael on 29 October 2006 at the Ferrari day in Monza, with big acts of friendship and also some tears. Michael kisses his Ferrari from the 2006 season, a present from the Team. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Ein emotionaler Tag für Michael am 29. Oktober 2006 beim Ferrari-Tag in Monza, mit grossen Abschiedsgesten und auch einigen vergossenen Tränen. Michael küsst seinen Ferrari der Saison 2006, den das Team ihm schenkt. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @scuderiaferrari @jean.todt @keepfighting
Cabe señalar que Sabine Kehm es la manager del heptacampeón del mundo y es una de las pocas personas que tienen el acceso a la casa en donde se encuentra recuperándose el alemán del accidente.
On 12 October 2003 Michael becomes the first driver in the history of Formula One to win a sixth world title. The race at the Suzuka circuit turns out to be very difficult for him and afterwards Michael admitted it had been one of his toughest ever races. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Am 12. Oktober 2003 gewinnt Michael als erster Fahrer in der Formel-1-Geschichte zum sechsten Mal die Weltmeisterschaft. Das Rennen in Suzuka war wegen des wechselhaften Wetters sehr schwierig, Michael spricht danach von einem seiner härtesten Rennen. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @f1 @scuderiaferrari
Asimismo, Todt señaló que el ex campeón del mundo fue alguien muy especial para el automovilismo, ya que Michael Schumacher, para los expertos es uno de los más grandes pilotos en la historia de este deporte, pues en Ferrari el teutón logró conquistar logros muy importantes a lo largo de su carrera.
Michael on the podium of the Pacific Grand Prix 22 October 1995. Winning in Aida makes him the youngest driver ever in the F1 history to win two successive World Championship titles. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael auf dem Podium am 22. Oktober 1995 beim Pazifik Grand Prix. Sein Sieg in Aida macht ihn zum jüngsten Fahrer in der Geschichte der Formel 1, der zwei Weltmeisterschaften hintereinander gewinnt. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting
Por su parte la representante Sabine Kehm, también habló del piloto alemán y dejó un impacto en los asistentes. "Todos sabemos que Michael debería estar aquí y estoy totalmente segura de que le encantaría estarlo. Siempre tuvo el mayor de los respetos para todos los presentes en esta sala y estaría muy contento. Lo que hizo a Michael tan especial y exitoso fue, como pasó con todo el mundo en esta sala, su amor y pasión por este deporte", señaló.
Además el mandamás de la FIA recordó al campeón del mundo alemán con un par de anécdotas que vivió en la escudería que antes comandaba.
Michael jubilates on the podium of the Monza racetrack on 14 September 2003, after winning the Italian Formula One Grand Prix. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael feiert seinen Sieg beim Grossen Preis von Italien am 14. September 2003 auf dem Pidium von Monza. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @scuderiaferrari @rubarrichello
"En 2000, tras 21 años, Ferrari fue campeón con Michael. Le llevé al podio y le dije, Michael, nuestra vida en las carreras nunca será la misma. Otra cosa que demostró cómo es Michael fue cuando acabó la temporada 2000 como campeón, estábamos comenzando la temporada 2001. Me preguntó con timidez: ¿me permitirías hacer algún test en Fiorano para asegurarme de que aún puedo pilotar?. Siempre estaba lleno de dudas, de si era un buen piloto o no. Hizo su test y no fue nada mal", recordó Todt al "Kaiser".
Michael wins the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix on 15 August 2004 ahead of his Brazilian teammate Rubens Barrichello. With this result Ferrari secures the constructors world championship. Read more at http://bit.ly/2w9hFwL #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael gewinnt den Grossen Preis von Ungarn am 15. August 2004 vor seinem brasilianischen Teamkollegen Rubens Barrichello. Mit diesem Doppelsieg sichert sich Ferrari den Konstrukteurs-Weltmeistertitel. http://bit.ly/2i1GLIB #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @rubarrichello @scuderiaferrari
LOGROS DE SCHUMACHER
El piloto alemán Michael Schumacher, ganó siete campeonatos mundiales en la máxima categoría del automovilismo la Fórmula 1; dos con la escudería Benetton en 1994 y 1995, y cinco más con Ferrari. Además fue subcampeón en 1998 y 2006.
Michael celebrates on the podium after the Belgian Grand Prix, 29 August 2004 in Spa-Francorchamps. Kimi Raikkonen wins the race ahead of him but Michael becomes world champion for the season 2004, his last of 7 world championship titles overall in Formula One. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting Michael am 29. August 2004 auf dem Podium des Belgischen Grand Prix. Er wird Zweiter hinter Kimi Räikkönen, holt sich aber den WM-Titel für die Saison 2004 – seinen letzten von insgesamt 7 WM-Titeln in der Formel 1. #TeamMichael #KeepFighting @scuderiaferrari
Otros datos destacar son que acumuló 91 victorias y 91 podios superando en su momento los números de Alain Prost, quien ostentaba dichos récords en la década de los 90.
