Qatar inaugurará uno de los estadios del Mundial en el Mundial de Clubes

Education City, a brand-new #WorldCup 2022 venue, to host @LFC's SF, the 3rd-place play-off and the final of the #ClubWorldCup 2019. Khalifa International and Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium to host remaining matches. More info and match schedule on @FIFAcom: https://t.co/q9Q4o1878G pic.twitter.com/qSoktVFMQJ