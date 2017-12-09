Conéctate a El Debate

Rachael Ostovich, la bella "mujer maravilla" de la UFC

Rachael Ostovich, la bella "mujer maravilla" de la UFC

La luchadora hawaiana se estrenó con una victoria en la empresa líder de la MMA y se mostró orgullosa por el desempeño de los peleadores de su país

Estados Unidos.- La mayor empresa de artes marciales mixtas en el mundo, la UFC, se jacta de tener no solo a los mejores peleadores sino también a los más llamativos. El caso más destacable es el del irlandés Conor McGregor. Sin embargo, la hawaiana Rachel Ostovich cautivó a más de uno en su presentación dentro del certamen.

La oriunda de Honolulu debutó con una victoria por sumisión ante Karine Gevorgyan, pero fue su atuendo en el pesaje lo que más llamó la atención y por el que se ganó el apodo de "La Mujer Maravilla".

La bella luchadora de 26 años, que en la secundaria soñaba con ser una cheerleader profesional, hoy es una firme candidata a pelear por el cinturón de peso mosca femenino en la UFC. Tras su primera pelea en la empresa, destacó la performance de los deportistas hawaianos.

 

"Tuve la suerte de compartir el fin de semana con Yancy Medeiros y Max Holloway, y siento que la gente finalmente se da cuenta de que tenemos talento en las islas", aseguró Ostovich, haciendo referencia a las dos victorias de sus compatriotas frente a José Aldo y Alex Oliveira, respectivamente.

"Si nos dan algo de atención, podemos montar un espectáculo. Hay mucho más talento por ahí. Es realmente increíble cuánto talento tenemos en nuestra pequeña isla", alertó la deportista cuyo arte marcial base es el judo. En la actualidad, el ex campeón de dos divisiones de UFC BJ Penn, es el de mayor reconocimiento en Hawaii.

 

Además de ser una gran luchadora, Rachel Ostovich también es un buen personaje para el mundo de la UFC, ya que en los pesajes suele representar a la heroína de los comics, "la Mujer Maravilla" y fue sensación en las redes sociales.

La hawaiana debutó en la MMA en 2014 con la compañía Destini, y antes de firmar contrato con la mayor empresa de lucha profesional, formó parte de Invicta FC. Con su estreno con victoria en la UFC, su récord personal es de 5 triunfos y 3 derrotas.

Pero Rachael Ostovich no solo cautivó a los fanáticos de la MMA con su belleza y sus infalible sumisiones, sino también por los curiosos atuendos que utiliza tanto dentro como fuera de la jaula. Pues como se puede ver en sus redes sociales, todos hacen alusión a la Mujer Maravilla, famosa superheroína de DC Comics. 

Ostovich tiene como arte marcial base el judo y debutó en las MMA de forma profesional en 2014, en la compañía Destiny. Luego firmó por Invicta FC y a mediados de este año ingresó al reality The Ultimate Fighter 26 de la UFC, donde llegó hasta cuartos de final.

Con información de infobae

 