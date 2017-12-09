Rachael Ostovich, la bella "mujer maravilla" de la UFC

Estados Unidos.- La mayor empresa de artes marciales mixtas en el mundo, la UFC, se jacta de tener no solo a los mejores peleadores sino también a los más llamativos. El caso más destacable es el del irlandés Conor McGregor. Sin embargo, la hawaiana Rachel Ostovich cautivó a más de uno en su presentación dentro del certamen.
La oriunda de Honolulu debutó con una victoria por sumisión ante Karine Gevorgyan, pero fue su atuendo en el pesaje lo que más llamó la atención y por el que se ganó el apodo de "La Mujer Maravilla".
La bella luchadora de 26 años, que en la secundaria soñaba con ser una cheerleader profesional, hoy es una firme candidata a pelear por el cinturón de peso mosca femenino en la UFC. Tras su primera pelea en la empresa, destacó la performance de los deportistas hawaianos.
"Tuve la suerte de compartir el fin de semana con Yancy Medeiros y Max Holloway, y siento que la gente finalmente se da cuenta de que tenemos talento en las islas", aseguró Ostovich, haciendo referencia a las dos victorias de sus compatriotas frente a José Aldo y Alex Oliveira, respectivamente.
Young & HUNGRY��������❤️���� Thank you all for the overwhelming response to Wednesday’s episode!! I’m glad you guys enjoyed the fight. This was a fight that I was so happy to get even if it was in the quarter finals. �� When I first signed with #invictafc Barb was the reigning 125 lb champ! I knew one day I would face her. Not knowing couple years down the line it would be in the first ever 125 lb UFC TUF house!!! #history How amazing God is. I know we can complain about a lot here but honestly it’s just not my time yet. #Godstiming I truly believe everything happens for a reason. Being able to go to battle with a championship level fighter was an honor of mines and something I dreamed of. I am still learning and growing everyday & am especially proud of the growth that has took place just in this short year. I appreciate all the love and inspiring heartfelt messages! You guys are so amazing. Ughh i ❤️ you guys so much. Don’t count me out. I’ll be back (terminator voice) lol �� #wonderwomanvibes✨#weighins #TUF26 #jeremiah29:11 #TYJESUS
"Si nos dan algo de atención, podemos montar un espectáculo. Hay mucho más talento por ahí. Es realmente increíble cuánto talento tenemos en nuestra pequeña isla", alertó la deportista cuyo arte marcial base es el judo. En la actualidad, el ex campeón de dos divisiones de UFC BJ Penn, es el de mayor reconocimiento en Hawaii.
Además de ser una gran luchadora, Rachel Ostovich también es un buen personaje para el mundo de la UFC, ya que en los pesajes suele representar a la heroína de los comics, "la Mujer Maravilla" y fue sensación en las redes sociales.
Couple hours after weigh ins. Hydrated and feeling back to highlight poppin✨������Wish I took pics/vids of my body at Fight weight. ����ughh. I swear my stomach was flat. Reflecting back on a lot of positive changes in this camp. Lots of progress which I'm proud of. My body def didn't look like this my first invicta! Haha. Just gotta keep on keepin on! #fightthegoodfight
La hawaiana debutó en la MMA en 2014 con la compañía Destini, y antes de firmar contrato con la mayor empresa de lucha profesional, formó parte de Invicta FC. Con su estreno con victoria en la UFC, su récord personal es de 5 triunfos y 3 derrotas.
Pero Rachael Ostovich no solo cautivó a los fanáticos de la MMA con su belleza y sus infalible sumisiones, sino también por los curiosos atuendos que utiliza tanto dentro como fuera de la jaula. Pues como se puede ver en sus redes sociales, todos hacen alusión a la Mujer Maravilla, famosa superheroína de DC Comics.
WonderWoman per usual. ⚡️Had to rock my "INVISIBLE HEELS" to match my invisible jet.�� lol Tonights weigh-ins. A lot different then what I'm used to. This was strictly just for media purposes. Official weigh ins was this morning. I do like it better this way tho. More time to get body acclimated before tom night����...Just my body isn't on point as it would have been for the pics. ��Ughh lol �� ✨#invictafc21 Thank you to all my sponsors who helped me get here. Fans, friends and family who are always so supportive. I love you all!! Tomorrow night it's on.��������
Ostovich tiene como arte marcial base el judo y debutó en las MMA de forma profesional en 2014, en la compañía Destiny. Luego firmó por Invicta FC y a mediados de este año ingresó al reality The Ultimate Fighter 26 de la UFC, donde llegó hasta cuartos de final.