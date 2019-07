Rommel Pacheco gana la plata en el Mundial de Natación de Gwangju

Mexico’s Rommel Pacheco Marrufo with an outstanding performance in the men’s 1m Springboard. But he had to give in to China’s teenage diver Wang Zongyuan who won the gold. All the action live on �� https://t.co/bEozhdW5qV #FINAGwangju2019 #Diving #FINA pic.twitter.com/R7mgEWkizo