Súper atleta olímpica corre con cinco meses de embarazo

Sacramento, California, Estados Unidos.- Inspirada en la súper héroe Mujer Maravilla, la atleta estadounidense, Alysia Montaño se convirtió en una superheroína al correr los 800 metros lisos embarazada de su segundo hijo.
Montano aseguró que se inspiró en la actriz Gal Galot cuando grabó las escenas de la exitosa cinta 'Wonder Woman', embarazada de cinco meses para participar en este campeonato local en Sacramento, California.
Sin embargo, esta es la segunda ocasión que lo hace, ya que en 2014 corrió con ocho meses de gestación.
Let's start Monday off right! Week 3 Day 1's workout for #BOBTeamSF Stroller Roller Teammates and challengers is.... a plyo circuit with a double run of 3-5 miles!!!! We did this workout week two, the difference this week is your sprint is now 75 meters!! We got this!! If you need to flip flop based on time your AM and your PM session that's OK. Workouts should be spaced 4 or more hours apart! @bobgearus THE WORKOUT: Monday 7•3•17 After a 1-2 mile warm up 2 sets of: •Reverse Lunge x10 to a forward Walking Lunge x10 •sprint 25-35 strides or 50 meters • Ham curl •Sprint •Skiiers •Sprint •Single Leg Curl •Sprint •Jump Squats •Sprint Finish 1-2 mile cool down! •••••••••••••••••••••••••• Advanced runners please do a double run of 3-5 miles in the afternoon or in the morning, again please be sure your run is spaced out at least 4 hours apart from this workout either before or after it!
Alysia es originaria del barrio de Queens en Nueva York y su especialidad son los 800 metros. En el Mundial de Moscú 2013 obtuvo el cuarto puesto y el quinto en los Juegos Olímpicos 2012.
My mission as a mother, as a daughter, as a sister, as a friend, and as a human is to always fight for good and the empowerment of others. I hope that one day my children can look at the world through a lens filled with kindness, compassion, hope, empowerment and purpose. I hope when my children think of me in their pursuits they might see me as an example of strength and not only think "Strong like Mom", but perhaps they may see their abilities and think "Stronger THAN Mom". #motivationmonday #LetsDoThisForTheseBabies
Alysia se ha convertido en la sensación del atletismo estadounidense por su pasión y valentía en competir estando embarazada, por la que muchas mujeres buscan seguir sus pasos y tener una vida sana.
Thank you for the L❤️VE everyone. I love this message I've reposted for all to read below ���� #Repost @hollyperkins ・・・ Alysia Montano races in the 800 meters at the 2017 USATF Outdoor Championships while 5 months pregnant. YES, it is perfectly safe to be active during pregnancy. In fact, every single client of mine who worked with me through her pregnancy reports that without question, every aspect of her experience was better because she stayed active. YES, each pregnancy is different, and each woman needs to make this decision for herself, with her doctor. The ACOG official position statement on pregnancy and exercise says: "Physical activity during pregnancy has minimal risks and has been shown to benefit most women, although some modification to exercise routines may be necessary because of the normal anatomic and physiologic changes and fetal requirements." Therfore, WAY TO GO @alysiamontano and @emilyskyefit for being amazing inspirations. #womensstrengthnation Big thanks to �� @jeffcohenphoto for this amazing moment.