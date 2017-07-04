Conéctate a El Debate

Súper atleta olímpica corre con cinco meses de embarazo

La estadounidenese, Alysia Montaño, participó por segunda vez en un campeonato con varios meses de gestación

Sacramento, California, Estados Unidos.- Inspirada en la súper héroe Mujer Maravilla, la atleta estadounidense, Alysia Montaño se convirtió en una superheroína al correr los 800 metros lisos embarazada de su segundo hijo.

Montano aseguró que se inspiró en la actriz Gal Galot cuando grabó las escenas de la exitosa cinta 'Wonder Woman', embarazada de cinco meses para participar en este campeonato local en Sacramento, California.

Sin embargo, esta es la segunda ocasión que lo hace, ya que en 2014 corrió con ocho meses de gestación.

Alysia es originaria del barrio de Queens en Nueva York y su especialidad son los 800 metros. En el Mundial de Moscú 2013 obtuvo el cuarto puesto y el quinto en los Juegos Olímpicos 2012.

Alysia se ha convertido en la sensación del atletismo estadounidense por su pasión y valentía en competir estando embarazada, por la que muchas mujeres buscan seguir sus pasos y tener una vida sana.

Con información de RECORD