DETALLAZO, CMB otorga cinturón a Stallone por aniversario de Rocky
Su presidente Mauricio Sulaimán entregó personalmente el regalo al actor
Ciudad de México.- Aunque el 40 aniversario del estreno de la popular película “Rocky” fue el pasado mes de noviembre de 2017, el Consejo Mundial de Boxeo decidió hacer un cinturón especial como regalo al actor Sylvester Stallone quien diera vida al popular “Semental Italiano” el cual fue entregado el día de ayer.
We presented @TheSlyStallone his 40th Rocky Anniversary belt !!! The greatest ambassador of boxing !!!! @WBCBoxing pic.twitter.com/BEo0LL4DUH— Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) 20 de marzo de 2018
La pieza es el tradicional cinturón verde y oro con la novedad de que al centro aparece el nombre del boxeador de ficción y en los botones está su fotografía y la de sus rivales Clubber Lang, Apollo Creed e Ivan Drago.
Wow!! How beautiful is this WBC Rocky Belt ���� @wbcmoro @TheSlyStallone #wbc #thebest #thegreenbelt #rocky pic.twitter.com/o5S5aHgrbf— Tony Nasa (@nasa280) 20 de marzo de 2018
A través de las redes sociales, Stallone y Sulaimán presumieron su encuentro y por supuesto, el cinto.
Today the @WBCBoxing presented @TheSlyStallone the conmenorative 40th anniversary #Rocky belt , unique piece to celebrate his iconic career pic.twitter.com/CN1qUZyHSa— Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) 20 de marzo de 2018
I would like to thank the president of the WORLD BOXING COUNCIL Mauricio Sulaiman and my great friend, Miguel Aleman Magnani for presenting me with this simply incredible 40th anniversary Rocky championship belt which I will treasure always!! What an honor from such a respected organization!#rockybalboa1976 #creed2
