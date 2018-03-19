Rocky es sin suda una de las mejores películas de todos los tiempos

Rocky es sin suda una de las mejores películas de todos los tiempos

Deporte

DETALLAZO, CMB otorga cinturón a Stallone por aniversario de Rocky

Su presidente Mauricio Sulaimán entregó personalmente el regalo al actor

Avatar del

Por: El Debate

Ciudad de México.- Aunque el 40 aniversario del estreno de la popular película “Rocky” fue el pasado mes de noviembre de 2017, el Consejo Mundial de Boxeo decidió hacer un cinturón especial como regalo al actor Sylvester Stallone quien diera vida al popular “Semental Italiano” el cual fue entregado el día de ayer.

La pieza es el tradicional cinturón verde y oro con la novedad de que al centro aparece el nombre del boxeador de ficción y en los botones está su fotografía y la de sus rivales Clubber Lang, Apollo Creed e Ivan Drago.

A través de las redes sociales, Stallone y Sulaimán presumieron su encuentro y por supuesto, el cinto.

 

