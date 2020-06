¿The Rock o Stone Cold? Quién es el mejor de todos los tiempos en la WWE

In wrestling? Easy answer; when I was 15 (broke & evicted) this man let me live with him in Nashville ����

Downtown Bruno.

Most don’t know who Bruno is but a few do.

My brother @steveaustinBSR comes in a very close 2nd ��

Cheers to life’s wild and unpredictable journey ��#goat https://t.co/quc12kXqys