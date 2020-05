The Rock se sincera y revela porque se retiró de WWE a los 32 años

The risk was two fold/ I retired on top as pro wrestling’s #1 draw. And coming from the world of wrestling, the odds were stacked against me of having a Hollywood career that had any kind of long term, substantial global influence and value. After a bewildering 7 year career as a wrestler, I kept my hand shake bond - finished out my contractual obligations and quietly retired. But I knew in heart and in my gut what my WHY was. Once we identify OUR WHY, then our actions have powerful purpose. Almost 10yrs later in 2012, I returned to the industry that’s in my blood. I returned to the @wwe to give back. To bring value and impact the bottom line. Proud to say when I returned we, as a team - set all time box office and PPV records that will never be broken. And in 2014, I wrestled my very last match at WrestleMania in New York at a sold out Met Life Stadium. My wrestling career ended the only way I was willing — flat on my back, getting beat 1, 2, 3, looking up at the stars and being grateful for my blessings. I went out the right way. The respectful way. I retired from wrestling in 2013. Grateful to the bone. And on my shield��

