VIDEO Humilde gesto de Patrice Evra con gente sin hogar

Marsella, Francia.- Patrice Evra, defensa del Olympique de Marsella, demostró porque es un crack dentro y fuera de las canchas.
El futbolista publicó en su cuenta de Instagram un video en el que se encuentra recorriendo las calles de Marsella repartiendo alimentos a las personas en situación de calle.
"Simplemente disfruto de mi lunes en Marsella. La parte triste de mi viaje es que encontré a más de 12 personas sin hogar en menos de 30 minutos", escribió el francés de 36 años en su Instagram.
Just enjoying my Monday in #marseille �� The sad part of my journey it's i found more than 12 homeless people in less than 30 minutes ����what have you done today ..? Did you help somebody? Or did you just complaining and blaming someone else ..? I just feel blessed thanks god ���� happy Monday ♥️#helping #united #mondays #homeless #sharing #love #world #sadness #ilovethisgame #beapanda
Además,el francés, envió un mensaje a la gente que se dedica a criticar.
"¿Qué has hecho hoy? ¿Ayudaste a alguien? ¿O simplemente quejarse y culpar a alguien más? Me siento bendecido, gracias a Dios. Feliz lunes", comentó el futbolista.
Dear Wazza @waynerooney I know you are not impressed with my breathe in that picture...�� but this isn't the subject of my message ����I would just like to say thank you for all the years we spent together, we won many trophies together.������ You are a legend for Manchester United and I hope all the fans will always remember you for that. As a person I am better than you because even your wife @coleen_rooney said I make her smile a lot with my crazy videos so I'm still waiting for the thanks ����Between me and you, I know your dad will be the most happy Everton fan, so well done to make people really happy❤️❤️❤️I love this game ahahahah #ilovethisgame#legend @manchesterunited @everton #love #manchesterunited
Evra suele publicar en sus redes sociales mensajes de motivación para sus seguidores.
What a season for all my clubs !!!����#om qualify Europa league #nice qualify champions league #manchesterunited winning Europa league#asmonaco champions of France #juventus champions league winner loading.... i love this game ahahahah#ilovethisgame#proud #respect#love#thanks#humble#winner#motivation#success
El ex jugador del Manchester United y Juventus, es un ejemplo para todos sus compañeros por ser un jugador con un gran corazón y que no le importa ayudar a los más que lo necesitan.
El ex internacional francés regresó a Francia tras varios años fuera de su país y ahora con el Marsella pretende llevarlos a lo más alto de la Ligue 1 para jugar competiciones europeas.