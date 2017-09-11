Conéctate a El Debate

VIDEO Humilde gesto de Patrice Evra con gente sin hogar

El futbolista entregó alimentos a las personas en situación de calle de la ciudad francesa

Marsella, Francia.- Patrice Evra, defensa del Olympique de Marsella, demostró porque es un crack dentro y fuera de las canchas. 

El futbolista publicó en su cuenta de Instagram un video en el que se encuentra recorriendo las calles de Marsella repartiendo alimentos a las personas en situación de calle. 

"Simplemente disfruto de mi lunes en Marsella. La parte triste de mi viaje es que encontré a más de 12 personas sin hogar en menos de 30 minutos", escribió el francés de 36 años en su Instagram.

Además,el francés, envió un mensaje a la gente que se dedica a criticar. 

 "¿Qué has hecho hoy? ¿Ayudaste a alguien? ¿O simplemente quejarse y culpar a alguien más? Me siento bendecido, gracias a Dios. Feliz lunes", comentó el futbolista. 

Evra suele publicar en sus redes sociales mensajes de motivación para sus seguidores.

El ex jugador del Manchester United y Juventus, es un ejemplo para todos sus compañeros por ser un jugador con un gran corazón y que no le importa ayudar a los más que lo necesitan.

El ex internacional francés regresó a Francia tras varios años fuera de su país y ahora con el Marsella pretende llevarlos a lo más alto de la Ligue 1 para jugar competiciones europeas.

