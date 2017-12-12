¡Zlatan enciende la mecha!: llama inmaduro a Guardiola

Manchester, Inglaterra.- Fiel a su estilo en delantero sueco Zlatan Ibrahimovic no se guardó nada y arremetió en contra del entrenador del Manchester City, Joseph Guardiola, quien en algún momento lo dirigió cuando pasó por el conjunto del Barcelona en donde no tuvieron una buena relación.

Thanks to everybody that stod by my side for the last months. Thanks to my family, coach, teammates, Mino, Dario Fort, Dahan, Dr Fu, Dr Volker, Manchester utd and the most important my fanz. This was not a one man work without all of you I would not be playing fotball today so from bottom of my heart Thank you and I love you. Una publicación compartida de IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) el 18 de Nov de 2017 a la(s) 1:59 PST

El delantero del Manchester United, después del derbi ante los "Citizens", no se guardó nada y dijo que Pep Guardiola es el entrenador más "inmaduro" que le ha tocado en su carrera todo esto por no resolver sus problemas.

I came. I said. I conquered. Una publicación compartida de IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) el 30 de Jun de 2017 a la(s) 11:40 PDT

"El problema era suyo, era él quien no había resuelto el problema conmigo. Recuerdo que en mi primer día, me dijo que los jugadores de Barcelona no asistían a los entrenamientos en Ferraris o Porsches. Él ya me había juzgado, pero si no conoces a una persona, entonces no puedes juzgarla", expresó el delantero en una entrevista para Sky Sports Italia.

Zlatan Land Zlatan Arena Zlatan Trophy Una publicación compartida de IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) el 26 de May de 2017 a la(s) 5:06 PDT

"Pero leí que lo mismo le sucedió a Mandzukic y a Eto'o . No fue el peor entrenador con el que he trabajado, pero sin duda era el más inmaduro, porque un hombre resuelve sus problemas" , reveló Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Nr 32 Una publicación compartida de IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) el 26 de Feb de 2017 a la(s) 11:11 PST

Cabe recordar que el delantero sueco llegó al Barcelona en la temporada 2009-2010, procedente del Inter de Milán en donde tuvo una etapa sumamente exitosa siendo el goleador del equipo y uno de los delanteros más importantes del mundo.

A su llegada Zlatan Ibrahimovic tuvo un comienzo espectacular con el Barcelona, en donde anotó 16 goles en 29 encuentros disputados de los cuales 23 los jugó como titular. El ataque del conjunto catalán era muy temible, pues tenía a Lionel Messi y a Thierry Henry como acompañantes, mientras que quienes generaban el futbol en la media cancha era Andrés Iniesta y Xavi Hernández.

Zlatan and @psg are on a roll. This weekend a shot at three more Ligue 1 points awaits them when they face off against Saint Etienne. Una publicación compartida de IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) el 15 de Mar de 2014 a la(s) 7:06 PDT

Sin embargo, las diferencias con el entrenador español Pep Guardiola, arruinó su estancia en el cuadro catalán por lo que a la temporada siguiente tuvo que salir de la institución por la puerta de atrás.

Tonight Zlatan and @PSG leave Paris for Nice. Now everything is about maintaining the momentum and Zlatan is ready to deliver again. Don't miss out. Una publicación compartida de IAmZlatan (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) el 28 de Mar de 2014 a la(s) 8:59 PDT

Tras marcharse del Barcelona, Zlatan Ibrahimovic se fue al Milán en donde también tuvo logros importantes, posteriormente pasó al Paris Saint-Germain y por último al Manchester United en donde actualmente se encuentra jugado.

