¡Zlatan enciende la mecha!: llama inmaduro a Guardiola

Manchester, Inglaterra.- Fiel a su estilo en delantero sueco Zlatan Ibrahimovic no se guardó nada y arremetió en contra del entrenador del Manchester City, Joseph Guardiola, quien en algún momento lo dirigió cuando pasó por el conjunto del Barcelona en donde no tuvieron una buena relación.
El delantero del Manchester United, después del derbi ante los "Citizens", no se guardó nada y dijo que Pep Guardiola es el entrenador más "inmaduro" que le ha tocado en su carrera todo esto por no resolver sus problemas.
"El problema era suyo, era él quien no había resuelto el problema conmigo. Recuerdo que en mi primer día, me dijo que los jugadores de Barcelona no asistían a los entrenamientos en Ferraris o Porsches. Él ya me había juzgado, pero si no conoces a una persona, entonces no puedes juzgarla", expresó el delantero en una entrevista para Sky Sports Italia.
"Pero leí que lo mismo le sucedió a Mandzukic y a Eto'o. No fue el peor entrenador con el que he trabajado, pero sin duda era el más inmaduro, porque un hombre resuelve sus problemas", reveló Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Cabe recordar que el delantero sueco llegó al Barcelona en la temporada 2009-2010, procedente del Inter de Milán en donde tuvo una etapa sumamente exitosa siendo el goleador del equipo y uno de los delanteros más importantes del mundo.
A su llegada Zlatan Ibrahimovic tuvo un comienzo espectacular con el Barcelona, en donde anotó 16 goles en 29 encuentros disputados de los cuales 23 los jugó como titular. El ataque del conjunto catalán era muy temible, pues tenía a Lionel Messi y a Thierry Henry como acompañantes, mientras que quienes generaban el futbol en la media cancha era Andrés Iniesta y Xavi Hernández.
Sin embargo, las diferencias con el entrenador español Pep Guardiola, arruinó su estancia en el cuadro catalán por lo que a la temporada siguiente tuvo que salir de la institución por la puerta de atrás.
Tras marcharse del Barcelona, Zlatan Ibrahimovic se fue al Milán en donde también tuvo logros importantes, posteriormente pasó al Paris Saint-Germain y por último al Manchester United en donde actualmente se encuentra jugado.
