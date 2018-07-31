Conductora de deportes revela que su hija está viva de milagro
La famosa presentadora de deportes Samantha Ponder se convirtió en madre por tercera ocasión hace unas semanas.
La estrella de ESPN y su esposo, Christian Ponder, estaban muy felices con el nacimiento de su pequeña hija a la que llamaron Price.
Sin embargo, la conductora de 32 años, se sinceró con sus admiradores de Instagram y reveló uno de los momentos más angustiantes que ha pasado como madre.
Una noche, la pequeña Price se sintió mal
"Luego de una serie de eventos terroríficos y repentinos, nuestra dulce bebé recién nacida Price terminó en una cirugía de emergencia en el medio de la noche".
Los padres llevaron a la recién nacida de emergencia a un hospital de Nnueva York.
Ahí fue sometida a una cirugía de urgencia de la cual logró recuperarse pero Samantha nunca reveló que fue lo que ocurrió ni a que tipo de operación la sometieron.
"Estábamos en shock", escribió la conductora de ESPN en su cuenta de Instagram, la cual tiene más de 300 mil seguidores.
I often struggle with social media. How do I accurately show what my life off of TV is like without appearing to either complain when reality is hard or brag when reality is pleasant? How can I simultaneously be compassionate and relatable to the hurting, but also encouraging and hopeful to people looking for positivity? My tendency to over analyze these decisions makes this post a little scary for me. I know I risk looking like I’m asking for sympathy or even pity. I’m abundantly aware of the undeserved goodness of God I’ve experienced early in life. Especially when it comes to the health of my children and loved ones. Last week, that changed in an instant. Through a series of terrifying and sudden events, our sweet newborn baby Price ended up in emergency surgery in the middle of the night. We were short on time and frankly, in shock. Thanks to the incredible surgical team @mountsinainyc and their skill and decisiveness, our precious girl made it. They treated her like their own, and answered all our blubbering fearful questions. Her recovery in the #NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma. I cannot thank the women who cared for her day and night enough. We are home now, still recovering, but overwhelmed with thankfulness for a God who provided real peace and comfort in the midst of our worst nightmare, incredible surgeons, doctors and nurses, parents who didn’t hesitate to jump on a plane and help and the prayers of friends and family who believed for her healing. Oh and thank you to my sweet friend @ellieholcomb for your song “Find You Here”... it got me through hours of waiting room anxiety and fear that I didn’t think I’d be able to bear. Now, back to holding and singing (terribly) to this special girl. Thanks for loving and supporting our family in the good times and bad. ❤️
La recién nacida Price se recuperó satisfactoriamente
"Su recuperación en la Unidad Neonatal de Cuidados Intensivos fue milagrosa para una pequeña cuyo cuerpito acaba de sufrir tal trauma. No puedo agradecer suficiente a las mujeres y hombres que cuidaron de ella día y noche", compartió la famosa conductora de la empresa de noticias deportivas estadounidense.
"Estamos en casa ahora, todavía recuperándonos, pero abrumados por la gratitud hacia un Dios que nos dio verdadera paz y consuelo en medio de nuestra peor pesadilla, increíbles cirujanos, doctores y enfermeras, padres que no dudaron en subirse a un avión y ayudar y las oraciones de amigos y familiares que creyeron por su curación", escribió en Instagram, junto a las fotografías de su bebé.
