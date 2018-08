Canelo Álvarez provoca furor con fotografía en diminuto bóxer

Both @GGGBoxing and @Canelo have complied with the WBC 30 day mandatory weigh in and are both well under the 176 lbs. Limit.



GENNADY GOLOVKIN - 168.3 lbs



CANELO - 167.4 lbs



Both well in route to safely make weight for their rematch September 15th ! ����������#WBC #CaneloGGG2 pic.twitter.com/1NRelhgLZh