Deporte

Nadal renuncia al torneo de Cincinnati tras vencer en Toronto

Avatar de El Debate

Por: El Debate

Toronto, Canadá.- Pocas horas después de ganar el torneo de Toronto, el número uno mundial del tenis, Rafael Nadal, anunció el domingo que renuncia a jugar el Masters 1000 de Cincinnati para “cuidar el cuerpo”, dos semanas antes de que comience el US Open.

“Lamento anunciar que no voy a jugar en Cincinnati este año. La única razón es que quiero cuidar mi cuerpo y tratar de mantenerme tan bien como ahora”, dijo el español en un comunicado.

Su ausencia permite al suizo Roger Federer ser cabeza de serie número 1 para el torneo de Cincinnati, que comenzó el domingo. El suizo hizo al revés que Nadal, al no jugar en Toronto para  centrarse en Cincinnati. donde ganó ocho veces.

Rafael Nadal levantando el trofeo del Masters 1000 de Toronto/AFP

Nadal anunció su decisión justo después de su victoria en la final del Masters 1000 en Toronto, en la que venció por 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) al griego Stefanos Tsitsipas, la gran revelación del torneo. Este es el título 80 del tenista español en su carrera.

 

El US Open, el último Grand Slam de la temporada, se disputará entre 27 de agosto y el 9 de septiembre en Nueva York.

Esta nota incluye información de: AFP

