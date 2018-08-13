Nadal renuncia al torneo de Cincinnati tras vencer en Toronto
Toronto, Canadá.- Pocas horas después de ganar el torneo de Toronto, el número uno mundial del tenis, Rafael Nadal, anunció el domingo que renuncia a jugar el Masters 1000 de Cincinnati para “cuidar el cuerpo”, dos semanas antes de que comience el US Open.
“Lamento anunciar que no voy a jugar en Cincinnati este año. La única razón es que quiero cuidar mi cuerpo y tratar de mantenerme tan bien como ahora”, dijo el español en un comunicado.
World No.1 Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from #CincyTennis citing personal reasons.— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) 13 de agosto de 2018
"I am also sad for those amazing fans in Cincy who always gave me great support. I am sure I’ll see them next year.”
Wishing our 2013 champion the best! pic.twitter.com/u2fYNBAyZq
Su ausencia permite al suizo Roger Federer ser cabeza de serie número 1 para el torneo de Cincinnati, que comenzó el domingo. El suizo hizo al revés que Nadal, al no jugar en Toronto para centrarse en Cincinnati. donde ganó ocho veces.
Nadal anunció su decisión justo después de su victoria en la final del Masters 1000 en Toronto, en la que venció por 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) al griego Stefanos Tsitsipas, la gran revelación del torneo. Este es el título 80 del tenista español en su carrera.
I am very sorry to announce that I won’t be playing in Cincinnati this year. No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) 13 de agosto de 2018
I am very thankful to my friend Andre Silva, Tournament Director of the Cincinnati tournament,
El US Open, el último Grand Slam de la temporada, se disputará entre 27 de agosto y el 9 de septiembre en Nueva York.
who after speaking to him on the phone understood what I said and understand the situation. I am sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) 13 de agosto de 2018
I am also sad for those amazing fans in Cincy and around who always gave me great support.
I am sure I’ll see them next year and I am sorry I won’t be with them this year.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) 13 de agosto de 2018
Thanks for all the support as always.
Esta nota incluye información de: AFP
