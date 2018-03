Del Potro resiste ante Mayer y pasa a cuartos de Indian Wells

That Delpo stare.



Juan Martin del Potro wins his *EIGHTH* match in a row to move into the final eight here, with a 3-6 7-6(2) 6-3 victory over countryman Leonardo Mayer



He'll play Philipp Kohlschreiber for a spot in the SFs