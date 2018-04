Peleó contra un oso con 8 años y podría vencer a McGregor

One Minute #BREAKDOWN: @TeamKhabib vs #BEAR.

Mr. Nurmagomedov has been wrestling a lifetime. This is fun, yes, but we are lucky to witness it. He is a Fighting Fish + smashing other men is his water. #Genius.@ufc @danawhite @CraigBorsari @ZachCandito @joerogan @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/cbgjIvUXrI