Gutemberg Dos Santos y Robert Kiyosaki comparten su visión de liderazgo

Gutemberg Dos Santos hace un par de años patrocinó un evento en el que se rompió el Récord Guinness con el mayor número de personas jugando Cash Flow, juego desarrollado por Robert Kiyosaki. Hoy Dos Santos comparte algunas reflexiones que surgieron en aquella ocasión sobre lo que es un buen líder.

Un buen líder es un excelente guía para alcanzar metas en común. Si deseo que mi equipo de trabajo se desempeñe exitosamente debo compartir mis capacidades y ofrecer las mejores herramientas para su desempeño. Así mismo estoy comprometido en fortalecer las capacidades de cada uno de los integrantes y jamás dar por hecho que todos funcionamos igual ya que la diversidad enriquece y complementa la unidad.

Comparto experiencias. Si comparto mis experiencias con el resto de mi equipo en relación a mis aciertos y desaciertos que he tenido en algunos proyectos, pondré en empatía a mi equipo y juntos podremos alcanzar las metas propuestas para la empresa.

Escucho. esta parte es fundamental para que un negocio prospere, si yo no escucho a mi gente estaré caminando hacia la oscuridad. Siempre debo mantenerme alerta ante las dudas y preguntas que puede tener mi equipo, de esta manera sabré si todos estamos en la misma frecuencia y caminamos hacia el mismo rumbo.

Motivo a mi equipo. Me doy a la tarea de conocer a mi equipo, entre que edades oscilan, cuál es su nivel educativo y socioeconómico; qué metas persiguen a corto y largo plazo. Esto me ayudará a encontrar palabras clave que me orienten a a ser empático con ellos y poder tener una mejor comunicación.

Soy proactivo. Ante una situación difícil trato de sacar lo mejor de ello, sin caer en la frustración y más bien detectar alternativas de solución.

Confió y soy flexible. Estoy atento a las capacidades y fortalezas que están dentro de mi equipo de trabajo, de esta manera confió en las personas para poder delegar tareas, así mismo estoy abierto a escuchar propuestas y sugerencias que nos encaminen a fortalecer nuestro proyecto.

Gutemberg Dos Santos and Robert Kiyosaki share their vision of leadership

Gutemberg Dos Santos is a Brazilian-American entrepreneur and one of the main promoters of the use of Blockchain technology and crypto economy.

Gutemberg Dos Santos a couple of years ago sponsored an event in which the Guinness Record broke with the largest number of people playing Cash Flow, a game developed by Robert Kiyosaki. Today, Dos Santos shares some reflections that emerged on that occasion about what a good leader is.

A good leader is an excellent guide to reach common goals. If I want my team to work successfully I must share my skills and offer the best tools for their performance. I am also committed to strengthening the capabilities of each of the members and never assume that we all work the same as diversity enriches and complements the unit.

Sharing experiences. If I share my experiences with the rest of my team regarding the success and failures I have had in some projects, I will empathize with my team and together we will be able to reach the goals proposed for the company.

Listening. This part is essential for a business to prosper, if I do not listen to my people I will be walking towards darkness. I must always remain alert to the doubts and questions that my team may have, in this way I will know if we are all on the same frequency and we are walking towards the same course.

Motivating my team. I take my time to know my team, how old they are, what is their educational and socioeconomic level; what goals they pursue in the short and long term. This will help me find keywords that guide me to be empathetic with them and be able to have better communication.

Being proactive. When facing a difficult situation, I try to get the best out of it, without falling into frustration and rather detect alternative solutions.

Trusting and being flexible. I am attentive to the capacities and strengths within my work team, this way I trust people in order to delegate tasks, likewise I am open to listen to proposals and suggestions that lead us to strengthen our project.