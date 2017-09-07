La locura total con las ondas, no bastó con las cejas

¿Recuerdan los días en que Instagram estaba lleno solo de fotos de parejas y paisajes?
Pues claro que Instagram ahora es algo más que eso, se ha convertido en la plataforma perfecta para desafiar todos los estilos y crear las tendencias más locas.
Al parecer todo las locuras de la moda pueden ser posible en la plataforma preferida por todos los fashionistas, la cuestión es enseñar y lucir al mundo sus ocurrencias tan locas como difíciles de creer.
En días pasados lo más IN eran las cejas onduladas, después pasaron por las cejas de trenzas, días después saltaron a la competencia las cejas de macdonals. Y ahora están de vueltas las ondas.
Ondas por aquí y ondas por allá:
I had to take the dive into the wavy brow trend. Thanks for tuning in my live video. Make sure you are following my Facebook page Ra Beautie for notification on my live videos. . . . #wavybrows #wavylips #artistry #makeupguru #makeupjunky #mua #motd #lotd #l4l #makeupforever #makeupformelaningirls @morphebrushes #morphebrushes palette 35U & #nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics pink vivid liquid liner #hair2mesmerize #cwk_girls #hudabeauty #365makeup #melanin #undiscovered_muas #makeupaddict #makemeup #makeupforwoc #melaninonfleek #cakeface #fugly #wavyeyebrows #eyebrows #trend
La cadena de hamburguesas más conocida a nivel mundial seguramente se siente orgullosa por ser toda una inspiración:
Brow extensions anyone? �� Taking the braided brow trend up a notch with this fishtail braid #BROWSTACHE ~~ I braided real hair (no I did not cut my own hair I used extensions ��) and stuck it on with lash glue. Just for the lols :) . . @hudabeauty @shophudabeauty lashes in Scarlett and #hudabeautyrosegoldpalette using @morphebrushes brushes of course coz I'm a #morphebabe for life! . . #browtrend #braidedbrows #browextensions #makeuptrend #mcdonaldsbrows #abhbrows #hudabeauty #eyebrows #waveybrows #featherbrows #braids #browsonfleek #browsonpoint #microblading #browgame @alyakattan @monakattan
No me lo explico, pero es claro que hay obsesión con las ondas, por que la cosa no terminó con las cejas, otras bloggers le agregaron las sombras y delineados ondeados, y ahora, lo de hoy son los labios con ondas tal cuál mar alborotado.
#Repost @beautybyelenax ・・・ (THIS IS NOT EDITED I actually did this) When @hudabeauty tells you to do something, YOU FKING DO IT ���������� #mcdonaldsbrows Me and my best friend are literally crying of laughter. This took me forever my damn brows are invincible they wouldn't glue down LMAO. Video on this look will be up tomorrow ������ Please tag @ hudabeauty ��❤️ P.S: peep the brow bone highlight ��
Pero como la cuestión es superar al ocurrente anterior, otros bloggers extendieron la tendencia rayando en lo absurdo. Sí, me refiero al blush. ¿Ya estás lista para tu maquillaje a la onda?
Wavy everything ������ . So, there's a trend right now, "the wavy brows", so i thought: Why not make it all wavy? (Liner, eyeshadow, lips...) Actually, I've seen this trend so long ago on @melovemealot profile and i loved it. . . Esta ahora mismo la moda de las cejas sinuosas estás...así que lo apliqué a toda la cara ������ . Productos: Milk Jumbo pencil / Liquid Suede in Brooklyn Thorn(@nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_es) Pro iluminate Highlighter (@makeuprevolution ) Alchemist Holographic palette (@thekatvond @katvondbeauty) Fit me Foundation (@maybelline ) . .#wavybrows #wavy #wavyliner #wavylips #wavymakeup #trend #makeupjunkie #hudabeauty
