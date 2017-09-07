Conéctate a El Debate

O conéctate con...

Usuarios registrados

Cancelar
¿Olvidaste tu contraseña?

¿No tienes una cuenta? Registrate ya

La locura total con las ondas, no bastó con las cejas

0 0

La locura total con las ondas, no bastó con las cejas

Las cosas pueden salirse de control muy fácil en Instagram, conoce las nuevas tendencias inspiradas en las ondas

La locura total con las ondas, no bastó con las cejas

¿Recuerdan los días en que Instagram estaba lleno solo de fotos de parejas y paisajes?

Pues claro  que Instagram ahora es algo más que eso, se ha convertido en la plataforma perfecta para desafiar todos los estilos y crear las tendencias más locas. 

Al parecer todo las locuras de la moda pueden ser posible en la plataforma preferida por todos los fashionistas, la cuestión es enseñar y lucir al mundo sus ocurrencias tan locas como difíciles de creer.

En días pasados lo más IN eran las cejas onduladas, después pasaron por las cejas de trenzas, días después saltaron a la competencia las cejas de macdonals. Y ahora están de vueltas las ondas.

Ondas por aquí y ondas por allá:

La cadena de hamburguesas más conocida a nivel mundial seguramente se siente orgullosa por ser toda una inspiración: 

 

 

@hudabeauty ・・・ These brow trends won't stop! #McDonaldsBrows #goldenarches Tag a friend who loves brows (or McDonalds)

Una publicación compartida por Vanity Features (@vanityfeatures) el

 
Entre vaqueros y trenzas; yo no logro tener la paciencia hacerme una trenza, menos una tan diminuta,
 
 

No me lo explico, pero es claro que hay obsesión con las ondas, por que la cosa no terminó con las cejas, otras bloggers le agregaron las sombras y delineados ondeados, y ahora, lo de hoy son los labios con ondas tal cuál mar alborotado.

 
 

#wavybrows #wavylips #wavycontour #wavylife #wavybody #wavyhair Ntar juga diapus. #janganterlaluserius

Una publicación compartida por elitaloina21 (@elitaloina) el


Pero como la cuestión es superar al ocurrente anterior, otros bloggers extendieron la tendencia rayando en lo absurdo. Sí, me refiero al blush. ¿Ya estás lista para tu maquillaje a la onda?

 

 

TE PUEDE INTERESAR:

 