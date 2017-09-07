La locura total con las ondas, no bastó con las cejas

¿Recuerdan los días en que Instagram estaba lleno solo de fotos de parejas y paisajes?

Pues claro que Instagram ahora es algo más que eso, se ha convertido en la plataforma perfecta para desafiar todos los estilos y crear las tendencias más locas.

Al parecer todo las locuras de la moda pueden ser posible en la plataforma preferida por todos los fashionistas, la cuestión es enseñar y lucir al mundo sus ocurrencias tan locas como difíciles de creer.

En días pasados lo más IN eran las cejas onduladas, después pasaron por las cejas de trenzas, días después saltaron a la competencia las cejas de macdonals. Y ahora están de vueltas las ondas.

Ondas por aquí y ondas por allá:

최신 눈썹 트렌드는 바로 웨이브! 일자 혹은 아치, 단 두 가지 트렌드에 지겨워졌다면 도전해보세요. 심심한 메이크업에 재미를 더할 수 있겠죠? #editor_sh - Enjoy this wave eyebrows trend. - regram @promisetamang @asahisasaki @nikita_dragun @slayagebyjess @limecrimemakeup Una publicación compartida por W Korea (@wkorea) el 4 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 6:13 PDT

La cadena de hamburguesas más conocida a nivel mundial seguramente se siente orgullosa por ser toda una inspiración:

@hudabeauty ・・・ These brow trends won't stop! #McDonaldsBrows #goldenarches Tag a friend who loves brows (or McDonalds) Una publicación compartida por Vanity Features (@vanityfeatures) el 6 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 11:43 PDT

No me lo explico, pero es claro que hay obsesión con las ondas, por que la cosa no terminó con las cejas, otras bloggers le agregaron las sombras y delineados ondeados, y ahora, lo de hoy son los labios con ondas tal cuál mar alborotado.

#wavybrows #wavylips #wavycontour #wavylife #wavybody #wavyhair Ntar juga diapus. #janganterlaluserius Una publicación compartida por elitaloina21 (@elitaloina) el 6 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 5:32 PDT



Pero como la cuestión es superar al ocurrente anterior, otros bloggers extendieron la tendencia rayando en lo absurdo. Sí, me refiero al blush. ¿Ya estás lista para tu maquillaje a la onda?

Se llama #wavybrow #wavyeyes #wavylips y ya los youtubers apoyan esta tendencia ���� Los parametros de.belleza cambiando! Y asi la resiliencia! Que les parece a ustedes?? #instavideos #condadodelrey #panamamakeup #altosdepanama Una publicación compartida por Makeup by karla Jos������ (@makeupbykarlajos) el 5 de Sep de 2017 a la(s) 6:13 PDT

