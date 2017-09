Las modelos no tienen el cuerpo perfecto, ¡Son mujeres!

Hey guys! Here's a photo of my stretch marks. Except I see them as a cool map or something, and not repulsive, because they're not. Anyway, if any of you are in need help for eating disorders, help is in reach! Food should never be the main focus of your life. Here's a list of charities you can approach in some english-speaking countries - I tried googling ones in other countries but didn't have much luck (maybe some of you guys can post on here as well). Hope they help ✊ xxx Beat, ABC or Mind.org NEDA NEDIC The Butterfly Foundation The MINDS foundation

