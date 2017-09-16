Lleva tu jardín a donde quiera que vayas, ¡Como Accesorio!

Los accesorios son sumamente importantes para lucir el outfit completo, aún así, la evolución también pasa por ellos, ya hemos pasado de los accesorios de metales preciosos a todo tipo de materiales, reciclados, plásticos, de semillas, fibras y cristales, y la postmodernidad también se hace presente en ellos, esta vez, con accesorios de mini jardines.
Sí, así como se escucha, ya podrás llevar colgando en tu cuello como en forma de un hermoso dije a tu mini jardín. Estos diseños tan peculiares son creación de la diseñadora Collen Jordan. La colorida colección se llama "Wearable Planters", son accesorios impresos en 3D, para que lleves un arreglo flores natural en tu collar, anillo, en la solapa y hasta la manija de la bicicleta.
La artista tiene una pagina muy completa donde además de vender los accesorios, ofrece tutoriales para que puedas tener un pequeño jardín en casa y puedas cambiar el color y variedad del ramillete de tu accesorio.
No podrás creer la infinidad de diseños que hacen con plantas y flores.
Así es como se preparan para un envío:
Putting together a few little DIYs, including this tiny house planter. Hoping to make it part of a collection with more styles of houses with my new project @printedandmade! #succlenttaddict #succulent #succulentgarden #succulentlove #succulents #succulentsofinstagram #supporthandmade #3dprinted #3dprinting #abmlifeiscolorful #abmplantlady #psimadethis #plantladyisthenewcatlady #plantlove #plantsmakepeoplehappy
Han cambiado el alhajero por una ventana:
Today for #Marchmeetthemaker I’m sharing my workspace! I I actually have 2 workspaces, because I have a hard time concentrating on certain tasks in the space where I do all of my making and 3D printing. This is the little sunroom turned greenhouse in my house where I not only take care of all my plants, but also where I do all of my concentration-requiring tasks like filling out spreadsheets and writing. I also use this space to take photos because it has such great natural light! If you look closely, you can see my tomatoes, jade plant, and all of my succulents, as well as my #plantladyisthenewcatlady sign! #workspace #workspacegoals #onmydesk #creativelifehappylife #creativebusiness #creativedesign #creativespaces #creativebusiness #calledtobecreative #chasinglight #dowhatyoulove #exploretocreate
Aquí el accesorio completo:
It’s the first day of spring! Go pick a flower and wear it! Does anyone know what these flowers are? I found them growing in my backyard! • • • • #supporthandmade #pantonegreenery #petals #plantladyisthenewcatlady #plantlife #plantlove #plants #plantsmakepeoplehappy #plantsofinstagram #plantstyling #jungalow #jungalowstyle #urbanjunglebloggers #abmplantlady #psimadethis #makersgonnamake #makersmovement #flowers #flowerslovers #floral #dsfloral
Added some items to the shop today (and restocked a few), including this one! This necklace has been one of our favorites, and we've added it in back to go with your winter wardrobe! #wearableplanter #3dprinting #abmplantlady #jewelrydesign #creativelifehappylife #jewelry #3dprint #makersgonnamake #makersmovement #etsyshop #creativityfound #handsandhustle #foundmademodern #flowers #dsfloral
Prepping for the holidays around here today and wishing it was still summer! Also EU friends- we've updated our selection of bike planters in our @shapeways shop, so you can order with cheaper and faster shipping! #creativityfound #calledtobecreative #craftsposure #3dprinting #3dprinted #makersgonnamake #makersmovement #makers #shapeways #cyclestyle #cyclechic #bikestyle #handsandhustle #creativelifehappylife #themakersyear #abmlifeiscolorful #abmcrafty
TE PUEDE INTERESAR: