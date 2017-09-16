Lleva tu jardín a donde quiera que vayas, ¡Como Accesorio!

We sent a bunch of these beauties off the @rosehousebotanicals earlier this week! If you're in the Denver area, go check them out! #plantladyisthenewcatlady #abmplantlady #plantlady #plants #botanical #flowers #jewelry #3dprinted #psimadethis #wearableplanter #wearnature #naturaljewelry

A post shared by Wearable Planter (@wearableplanter) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT