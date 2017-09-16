Conéctate a El Debate

Lleva tu jardín a donde quiera que vayas, ¡Como Accesorio!

Todas queremos lucir el accesorio más original, con éste no tendrás rival

Los accesorios son sumamente importantes para lucir el outfit completo, aún así, la evolución también pasa por ellos, ya hemos pasado de los accesorios de metales preciosos a todo tipo de materiales, reciclados, plásticos, de semillas, fibras y cristales,  y la postmodernidad también se hace presente en ellos, esta vez, con accesorios de mini jardines.

Sí, así como se escucha, ya podrás llevar colgando en tu cuello como en forma de un hermoso dije a tu mini jardín. Estos diseños tan peculiares son creación de la diseñadora Collen Jordan. La colorida colección se llama "Wearable Planters", son accesorios impresos en 3D, para que lleves un arreglo flores natural en tu collar, anillo, en la solapa y hasta la manija de la bicicleta.

La artista tiene una pagina muy completa donde además de vender los accesorios, ofrece tutoriales para que puedas tener un pequeño jardín en casa y puedas cambiar el color y variedad del ramillete de tu accesorio.  

No podrás creer la infinidad de diseños que hacen con plantas y flores.

Así es como se preparan para un envío:

 
Así es como se ven mientras están los futuros accesorios en casa:
 
 

Han cambiado el alhajero por una ventana:

 

Aquí el accesorio completo:

 

 

Packaging planters and getting ready for #MakerFaireAtlanta tomorrow! I'll be with @societyofladymakers tomorrow!

A post shared by Wearable Planter (@wearableplanter) on

 
Si estás ansiosa por verlos, aquí están:
 
 

My stylish friend @mackenzie_m modeled some of those new planters today!

A post shared by Wearable Planter (@wearableplanter) on

 
Como un hermoso prendedor:
 

 

 
Si quieres andar muy IN en tus paseos en bicicleta:
 
 
Listo y empacado para regalo, sin duda sorprenderás:

 

 

Finishing up the week working on some new jewelry packaging for online and retail! What do you think?

A post shared by Wearable Planter (@wearableplanter) on

 